e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Largest single-day spike takes India’s case tally over 90k

Largest single-day spike takes India’s case tally over 90k

As of Saturday night, the total cases in India stood at 90,572, the number of deaths at 2,797 and the number of those recovered at 34,039.

india Updated: May 17, 2020 05:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: People stand in a queue to collect free food near Shish Ganj Gurudwara during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Chandni Chowk.
New Delhi: People stand in a queue to collect free food near Shish Ganj Gurudwara during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Chandni Chowk. (PTI)
         

India recorded the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 infections with 4,863 new cases on Saturday as the national tally crossed the 90,000 mark.

As of Saturday night, the total cases in India stood at 90,572, the number of deaths at 2,797 and the number of those recovered at 34,039. The previous highest daily count was recorded on May 10 when 4,370 new cases were reported.

Three out of every four cases in the country have been reported in four states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. With 1,606 new cases on Saturday, Maharashtra crossed the 30,000 mark on Saturday, while Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are both above the 10,000 mark.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In