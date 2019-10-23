e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Latest Moon flyby finds no trace of India’s Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander: NASA

Noah Edward Petro, the Project Scientist for the LRO mission said that the camera team carefully examined the images and employed the change detection technique -- using a ratio of an image from prior to the landing attempt to the one acquired on October 14.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
John Keller, Deputy Project Scientist LRO Mission said that It is possible that Vikram lander is located in a shadow.
John Keller, Deputy Project Scientist LRO Mission said that It is possible that Vikram lander is located in a shadow.(PTI Photo)
         

NASA has found no evidence of Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander in the images captured during a latest flyby of its Moon orbiter of the lunar region where India’s ambitious mission attempted a soft landing, the US space agency said.

On September 7, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) attempted a soft landing of Vikram on the uncharted lunar south pole, before losing communication with the lander.

“The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter imaged the area of the targeted Chandrayaan-2 Vikram landing site on October 14 but did not observe any evidence of the lander,” Noah Edward Petro, the Project Scientist for the LRO mission, told PTI in an exclusive email interaction.

Petro said that the camera team carefully examined the images and employed the change detection technique -- using a ratio of an image from prior to the landing attempt to the one acquired on October 14.

This approach, he said, is used for finding new meteorite impacts on the Moon that also helped locate the recent Beresheet lander.

It is possible that Vikram is located in a shadow or outside of the search area. Because of the low latitude, approximately 70 degrees south, the area is never completely free of shadows,” John Keller, Deputy Project Scientist LRO Mission, told PTI.

During its previous flyby, the LRO passed over the landing site on September 17 and acquired a set of high-resolution images of the area.

The LRO team had not been able to locate or image the lander even then.

Vikram attempted landing on a small patch of lunar highland smooth plains between Simpelius N and Manzinus C craters before losing communication with ISRO.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 13:32 IST

tags
top news
LIVE| Ganguly on Dhoni - ‘Champions don’t finish very quickly’
LIVE| Ganguly on Dhoni - ‘Champions don’t finish very quickly’
Granted bail in CBI case, Chidambaram makes his next move in High Court
Granted bail in CBI case, Chidambaram makes his next move in High Court
Zakir Musa’s successor among 3 militants killed in Kashmir encounter
Zakir Musa’s successor among 3 militants killed in Kashmir encounter
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar jail to meet DK Shivakumar, delivers a message
Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar jail to meet DK Shivakumar, delivers a message
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Ahead of Diwali, central govt relaxes gift ceiling for employees
Ahead of Diwali, central govt relaxes gift ceiling for employees
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News