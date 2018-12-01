Law creates new political pathways for society, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday said diversity of interpretation is common in art and law but only difference is that photography is still whereas law keeps changing and creating new political pathways for the society.

“Diversity of interpretation is common in art and in law. It is diversity that gives law its life and mood, yet only difference between art and law lies in locating a unique moment of reflection,” CJI said.

“If law is about movement, photography is about stillness. Law is always changing and and always moving ahead and creating new political pathways for the society,” the CJI said while releasing a book, “Architecture Of Justice”, at the India International Centre here.

Architecture Of Justice, authored by father-son duo Vinay Thakur and Amogh Thakur, is a pictorial walk through the Supreme Court and 24 high courts of the country.

Supreme Court judge Justice Sharad Bobde said: “The book dedicated to the images of court building architecture is a rarity. Structurally, there is little that is beautiful in most buildings, and those who use these buildings seldom notice their architecture.”

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 13:57 IST