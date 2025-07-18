‘Lawbreakers’: Kunal Kamra’s new parody targets Mahayuti over Maharashtra Assembly scuffle

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday released a satirical video mocking the recent chaos in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, where a physical altercation broke out between members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar faction (NCP-SP). Comedian Kunal Kamra released a satirical video ‘Lawbreakers’, which mocks the recent Maharashtra Assembly scuffle and takes aim at the Mahayuti leadership.

Kamra’s montage, posted on social media, featured clips of the scuffle edited to his controversial ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ song. Captioning the video as ‘lawbreakers’, the footage also included shots of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, in an apparante dig to the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

The song used in the video is the same as the one he performed during his stand-up special Naya Bharat in March, where he had referred to Eknath Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor), drawing sharp reactions from Shinde’s camp.

Following his stand-up special earlier this year, Kamra faced backlash from members of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing, Yuva Sena. The group vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kamra had performed and recorded the show.

The new montage appears to be a continuation of his ongoing commentary on the state’s political leadership. Kunal Kamra, known for his quirky political satires, had earlier refused to apologise despite facing backlash. He had firmly condemned the violence.

Brawl erupts outside Maharashtra Assembly

Kamra’s post comes after a scuffle broke out between supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad at the Maharashtra Legislature complex on Thursday.

Video footage of the incident, which went viral, showed members of both groups in a heated confrontation outside the Assembly. Awhad later alleged that he was physically threatened and verbally abused during the clash.

“The whole of Maharashtra knows who the attacker was. We are being asked for evidence again and again, while the whole country has seen who carried out the attack. Goons are being allowed to enter the assembly, posing a threat to the safety of the MLAs. I was abused, threatened with death. Abusive words like 'dog', 'pig' were used. Was this what was expected to happen in the assembly?” Awhad told reporters.

Raising concerns over lawmaker safety, he added, “I just came out after giving a speech, and these people came to confront me. If MLAs are not safe in the assembly, then why should we remain MLAs?”

‘Goons have reached Vidhan Sabha’

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar called the incident “unfortunate” and offered an apology. “I am really saddened by what occurred here. This is an unfortunate incident...I express my regret and apologise...” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Mahayuti government, saying, “If goons have reached Vidhan Sabha, then state home minister and chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) should take responsibility for it. This is very unfortunate. Such conduct at the Vidhan Sabha is not appropriate,” he said.

Congress MLA Nana Patole also condemned the violence and urged immediate action. “We condemn the incident. Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha has always had a tradition...Our examples are cited and taken pride in, across the country. But what happened on the Vidhan Sabha premises today should not happen again – the Assembly Speaker and the CM should take care of this.”

He further compared the situation to the 2001 Parliament attack. “Mumbai is always on high alert. In times like these, with a large number of people accompanying MLAs and ministers, it is a very serious matter that they endanger the security of the Vidhan Sabha. Even the Parliament was not safe; it was also attacked during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government's rule. I believe this is not the sole responsibility of the Speaker. All public representatives should take care of this,” Patole said.