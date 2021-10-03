Let's 'have a race': Kamal Nath's challenge to MP CM amid debate over his health

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has thrown a challenge at Shivraj Singh Chouhan to "run a race" with him to see who is more fit after the former repeatedly targeted him over his age and health. In a media statement, Nath, who is 12-years older than Chouhan, said, "there is a lot of debate over my health. Shivraj ji is saying that Kamal Nath ji is sick and old. Shivraj ji, I throw a challenge to you, come let us have a race."

Nath's challenge comes as 62-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader repeatedly made remarks about his health and claimed that he is resting in Delhi.

Further clarifying on the same, Nath also said that he was in Delhi for work and not because he is unwell. "I have many responsibilities (of the Congress) to discharge. This does not mean I was in Delhi because I was unwell and resting," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

"I did go for my post-Covid check-up because I had pneumonia - which anyone can have," Nath also said, adding, "I got all the tests done. All reports came out good."

Both Chouhan and Nath have contracted the viral Covid-19 in the past and recovered successfully. Chouhan was infected by the virus last year, was discharged from a private hospital after being hospitalised for 11 days.

Meanwhile, reacting to the challenge, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta in Madhya Pradesh, said it is an "apt reply to chief minister Chouhan." He "was repeatedly needling Nathji that he had grown old, sick and resting in Delhi. Chouhan should keep in mind that he has been defeated in the 2018 MP Assembly poll race by Nathji," PTI quoted Gupta as saying.

The BJP's senior leader Deepak Vijayavargiya also reacted to the challenge and took a swipe at Congress, saying, "The BJP runs races for the development and well being of people." He also said Congress sits in "drawing rooms and runs races on Twitter and falls."

Nath is currently in Bhopal. He will leave for the national capital on Sunday along with the list of candidates for the October 30 by-polls to three Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Nath became the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in December 2018, however, his government lasted for only 15 months after it collapsed in March 2020 with the resignation of 22 MLAs of the then ruling Congress. Subsequently, Chouhan returned as the state's chief minister for the fourth time.

(With agency inputs)