LeT's Sheikh Sajad designated as terrorist under UAPA: Home ministry

The Union home ministry on Tuesday designated Sheikh Sajad, a commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, stating that Sajad was, among other things, radicalising the youth in the Valley in favour of the terrorist group.

“Sajad has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to support the Lashkar-e-Taiba, and has been involved in terror funding. He is also absconding in a case pertaining to recovery of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir,” the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

The MHA further noted that Sajad was also found involved in a criminal conspiracy, which resulted in the killing of a prominent journalist, and his two personal security officers, in Srinagar, on June 14, 2018.

Though the statement made no mention of the journalist's name, veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir's editor-in-chief, Shujaat Bukhari, was shot dead on the said date, while leaving his office in Srinagar's Press Enclave in Lal Chowk.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's development comes days after the Amit Shah-headed ministry, on April 12, designated Jaish-e-Mohammed's Ali Kashif Jan and Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir as terrorists under the UAPA. While the former masterminded the January 2016 terror attack at the Pathankot Air Force station, the latter was actively involved in the February 2019 Pulwama suicide attack.

On April 14, the ministry designated Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, who was released in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines 814 flight, as a terrorist under the UAPA.

