'L-G got promoted, I got demoted’: Omar Abdullah shares stage with PM Modi, flags J&K statehood issue

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday raised the issue of statehood for the union territory in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he had been demoted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects at Katra, in Reasi district, on Friday(PTI)

Abdullah was sharing the stage with PM Modi and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, during the inauguration ceremony of various development projects, including the Chenab bridge and the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat express.

“I have been fortunate to be associated with the Prime Minister in all railway projects in J&K. First, when Anantnag Railway Station was inaugurated. Second, when the Banihal Railway Tunnel was inaugurated,” Abdullah said in his address.

Bringing up the statehood issue, Abdullah joked that while LG Manoj Sinha got promoted to his current position from a junior position, he himself got demoted from the CM of a state to that of a UT.

"The same four people were present here in 2014 when the Katra Railway Station was inaugurated... While the then MoS Railways, Manoj Sinha, got promoted to the post of J&K LG, I got demoted from CM of a state to CM of a UT. But things will get back to normal before we know it, and J&K will be given the status of a state by PM Narendra Modi," he added.

PM Modi inaugurates Chenab Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chenab railway bridge, the world’s highest rail bridge, marking a historic milestone in India’s infrastructure journey.

After landing at the Air Force station in Udhampur, PM Modi flew to the Chenab bridge site to formally inaugurate the marvel. This visit marks his first trip to Jammu and Kashmir following Operation Sindoor, a cross-border military strike in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

During the visit, PM Modi also interacted with engineers, workers, and officials who were involved in the execution of the ambitious project that connects Kashmir to the rest of India by rail.