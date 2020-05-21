e-paper
Limits on air fares set in seven bands as per flight durations: Hardeep Puri

The minister said the first band, which would have its specific lower and upper limits of air fare, will consist of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 16:56 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The sixth and seventh bands would consist of flights with durations between 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minute(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Limits on air fares have been set in seven bands as per the flight durations and they would be in place till August 24, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.

The minister said the first band, which would have its specific lower and upper limits of air fare, will consist of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration. Second, third, fourth and fifth bands of upper limit would be of flights with durations of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes and 120-150 minutes, he said.

The sixth and seventh bands would consist of flights with durations between 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes, he stated.

Aviation Secretary P S Kharola, who was also present at the press conference, said 40 per cent of the seats would have to be sold at the mid-point of the lower and upper air fare limits set for the flights.

The minister said he can’t comment right now on when flight operations would be restored completely.

If a passenger does not have the Aarogya Setu app on her or his phone for some reason, she or he can give a self-declaration form, the minister said, adding that such a passenger will not be stopped from boarding the flight.

The minister added that private carriers will join the Vande Bharat mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic. Domestic flight operations will resume in India from May 25. All commercial passenger flights were suspended in the country from March 25, when the Modi government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

