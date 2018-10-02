Lion death toll in Gir rises to 21, officials admit some succumbed to viral infection

Twenty-one lions have died due to various reasons, including a virus infection, in Gujarat’s Gir Wildlife Sanctuary and National Park – the last abode of the Asiatic lion -- since September 12, the state forest department said on Monday.

The department also admitted, for the first time, that some lions had succumbed to infections caused by tick bites. The department had so far maintained that deaths were because of infighting in the highly congested wildlife habitat. The toll stood at 13 when the data was made public on September 22.

As a precautionary measure, 31 lions have been shifted to a care centre in Jasadhar, the forest department said in a statement, adding that the spread of the virus was now under control. All the causalities were reported from Gir’s east division in Amreli district.

Spread across 1,400 sq km, Gir wildlife sanctuary is divided into two administrative divisions. It has a total of 523 lions, according to the census of 2015. Latest estimates by the forest department put the lion population at about 600.

“Samples sent to National Institute of Virology (Pune) confirmed the presence of viruses in four cases. In six other cases, veterinary college Junagadh confirmed protozoa infection cause by tick bites, the release said. Tick-borne illnesses are caused by variety of pathogens, including several types of bacteria, viruses and protozoa.

The department said a vaccination has been imported from the United States to control the spread of virus, and experts from across India have been roped in to monitor the situation.

Three experts from Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Uttar Pradesh, five experts from Delhi zoo, and two from the Etawah lion safari, are in the Gir reserve for conducting the examination of the cats and for their treatment, an official said.

The Gujarat government said it will take further steps after examining the reports to be submitted by the experts. The experts will examine the reasons for the death after examining blood reports and functioning of kidney and liver of all 31 lions who have died.

The forest department also linked the deaths to an increase in the lion population. “A survey was conducted by 140 teams after 11 deaths were first reported between September 12 to 20, and it has revealed that the population of lions has increased since the last census in 2015,” the department said.

“From day one, volunteers have said that infighting cannot cause so many deaths and it has to be some diseases. The forest department instead of being in denial should have acted swiftly,” said Bhikha Jethva, president of the Lion’s Nature Club. which has been working for the conservation of Gir forest.

The forest department had earlier said there was no reason to worry because about 100 lions die in Gir every year. “In the last two years, an average of 32 lions have died during the three monsoon months. Against that, in the current year, 31 have died,” the department had said in a statement on September 22.

The Gujarat government has long resisted the move to relocate some of the lions from Gir to Kuno Palpur wildlife sanctuary in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, invoking state’s pride in being the only home of the Asiatic lions. The MP government first proposed the relocation in 1993. Delhi-based biologist Faiyaz Khudsar even filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking relocation on the grounds that Gir was overpopulated.

The court asked the Union environment ministry to examine the relocation plan. The ministry, in its report in 2015, said Madhya Pradesh will take at least 30 years to prepare Kuno Palpur for the relocation of lions, thereby ending any possibility of immediate relocation.

“The deaths should be an eye-opener and the Gujarat government should now give lions for relocation to Kuno,” Khudsar said.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 10:01 IST