List of districts in India with more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:37 IST

As India heads towards the 2,00,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease cases, some cities and districts stand out by the sheer number of infections they have recorded in the last few days.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, has seen its Covid-19 tally increasing rapidly since the outbreak was reported in India. Its capital Mumbai is among the districts hardest hit by the pandemic.

Here’s a look at some of the districts in India with the highest caseload of coronavirus:

Mumbai: The capital of Maharashtra has recorded 41,206 cases of Covid-19 so far. According to the data provided by the Union health ministry and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the city recorded 4,284 Covid-19 positive cases in the last two days (till Sunday). Some of the hotspots identified in Mumbai are Dharavi slums where the outbreak is fast turning into a big issue. With 1,333 deaths, Mumbai has also reported the most deaths among all districts.

Chennai: The capital of Tamil Nadu, and a big urban centre in south India, Chennai stands next in the tally of districts with highest number of Covid-19 positive cases. As per the last government data, Chennai has 14,800 cases - less than half of Mumbai’s tally - and recorded 132 deaths from the coronavirus disease. The district recorded 1,420 cases in the last two days.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat’s capital Ahmedabad is next in the list. The district has 12,180 cases of Covid-19 but when it comes to fatalities, the number is more than Chennai. The number of Covid-19-linked deaths in Ahmedabad is 842.

Thane: This is the second district in Maharashtra where Covid-19 has spread rapidly. Thane has 10,488 cases of the coronavirus disease and 227 fatalities. The more worrying fact is that Thane has seen one of the highest spike in Covid-19 cases - it recorded 2,405 cases in the last two days, according to NDMA data.

Pune: This is the third district in Maharashtra which has become a Covid-19 hotspot and is seeing rapid spread of the coronavirus disease. Pune has recorded 8,560 cases of Covid-19 and 348 deaths. In the last two days, the number increased from 6,737 to 8,560, an increase of 1,823.

These five districts account for 54 per cent of new cases in the last two days. Other hard-hit districts are Indore in Madhya Pradesh (with 3,449 cases), Kolkata in west Bengal (with 2,167 cases) and Jaipur in Rajasthan (with 2,029 cases).