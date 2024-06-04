Live results: From Kangana Ranaut to Yusuf Pathan, how entertainers are faring in Lok Sabha elections

Live

Live results: Many celebrities from the entertainment industry like Suresh Gopi, Ravi Kishan, and Kangana Ranaut are among those contesting for Lok Sabha Polls.

Live results: As we near the pivotal counting day, all attention is on the fate of several celebrities who joined the political ring in this Lok Sabha elections. From Kangana Ranaut to Yusuf Pathan, several stars have captured the interest of public, who are eagerly waiting to know what's in store for their electoral fortunes.

Live results: Kangana Ranaut to Yusuf Pathan, many entertainers are contesting in the Lok Sabha elections.

Live results: The seven-phase polling for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across 28 states and 8 union territories ended on Saturday, June 1. The results for the same will be declared today, June 4, and with it the fate of many celebrities who are eagerly waiting to know what's in store for their electoral fortunes will be also be out in the open after counting of votes. These personalities captured public interest as they forayed into the political arena. Some of the stars who contested in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are Yusuf Pathan (TMC, Baharampur), Kangana Ranaut (BJP, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh), Hans Raj Hans (Faridkot, Punjab), Manoj Tiwari (BJP, Northeast Delhi), Shatrughan Sinha (TMC, Asansol, West Bengal), Hema Malini (BJP, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh), Raadhika Sarathkumar (BJP, Virudhunagar), Arun Govil (Meerut), Ravi Kishan (BJP, Gorakhpur), Pawan Singh (Independent, Karakat), Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram, NDA), Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), G Krishna Kumar (BJP, Kollam), Dev Adhikary (Ghatal) and Hiran Chatterjee (Ghatal). ...Read More

Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results here The counting of votes began at 8 am on June 4 and the results will be declared today itself. The final result will be declared by the Election Commission either late Tuesday night or on Wednesday morning. Stay tuned as we bring you latest updates on their performance in the elections.