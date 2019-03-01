LIVE | Sushma Swaraj in UAE to attend OIC meet; expected to raise terror issue
Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj will address the inaugural plenary session at the OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi on March 1 as a guest of honour.
12:40pm IST
12:35pm IST
12:30pm IST
12:25pm IST
12:20pm IST
12:10 pm IST
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is in Abu Dhabi on Friday to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers meeting where she is expected to raise the issue of terror.It is for the first time that India has been invited to an OIC meeting.
Swaraj will address the inaugural plenary session of the meeting on March 1 as a guest of honour, and officials have described the invitation to India as a key foreign policy success in efforts to strengthen relations with Arab and Muslim-majority countries.
Follow live updates here:
Sushma Swaraj will shortly address the foreign ministers’ meet at OIC as ‘Guest of Honour’: ANI
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the foreign ministers' meet of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abu Dhabi. She will shortly address the session as the Guest of Honour. pic.twitter.com/petmBhEidg— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2019
Sushma Swaraj has been invited to the two-day 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the 57-member organistation by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India was happy to accept the invitation.
According to Pakistani media reports, Islamabad had officially conveyed to the OIC on Wednesday that it may boycott the meeting in Abu Dhabi if the invitation to India isn’t withdrawn.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said he will not attend Council of Foreign Ministers as a matter of principle due to OIC having extended invitation as a guest of honour to Sushma Swaraj: ANI
Swaraj will address the inaugural plenary session of the meeting in Abu Dhabi on March 1 as a guest of honour.
Ministry of external affairs tweeted about Sushma Swaraj’s arrival in Abu Dhabi where she was received by UAE foreign minister. The minister reached UAE on Thursday night.
Recognising India’s engagement with the Islamic world— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 28, 2019
EAM @SushmaSwaraj arrives in #AbuDhabi for the Ministerial Meeting of @OIC_OCI. India has been invited by HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of UAE as the 'Guest of Honour'. pic.twitter.com/wzQbVOGczN