LIVE | Sushma Swaraj in UAE to attend OIC meet; expected to raise terror issue

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is in Abu Dhabi on Friday to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers meeting where she is expected to raise the issue of terror.It is for the first time that India has been invited to an OIC meeting.

Swaraj will address the inaugural plenary session of the meeting on March 1 as a guest of honour, and officials have described the invitation to India as a key foreign policy success in efforts to strengthen relations with Arab and Muslim-majority countries.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the foreign ministers' meet of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abu Dhabi. She will shortly address the session as the Guest of Honour.





12:35pm IST Swaraj invited by UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Sushma Swaraj has been invited to the two-day 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the 57-member organistation by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India was happy to accept the invitation.





12:30pm IST Pak had officially conveyed its decision to boycott on Wednesday According to Pakistani media reports, Islamabad had officially conveyed to the OIC on Wednesday that it may boycott the meeting in Abu Dhabi if the invitation to India isn’t withdrawn.





12:25pm IST Pak foreign minister not to attend OIC meeting as ‘matter of principle’ Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said he will not attend Council of Foreign Ministers as a matter of principle due to OIC having extended invitation as a guest of honour to Sushma Swaraj: ANI





