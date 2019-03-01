Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

LIVE | Sushma Swaraj in UAE to attend OIC meet; expected to raise terror issue

Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj will address the inaugural plenary session at the OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi on March 1 as a guest of honour.

By HT Correspondent | Mar 01, 2019 12:42 IST
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is in Abu Dhabi on Friday to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers meeting where she is expected to raise the issue of terror.It is for the first time that India has been invited to an OIC meeting.

Swaraj will address the inaugural plenary session of the meeting on March 1 as a guest of honour, and officials have described the invitation to India as a key foreign policy success in efforts to strengthen relations with Arab and Muslim-majority countries.

Follow live updates here:

12:40pm IST

Sushma Swaraj to address OIC meet shortly

Sushma Swaraj will shortly address the foreign ministers’ meet at OIC as ‘Guest of Honour’: ANI

12:35pm IST

Swaraj invited by UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Sushma Swaraj has been invited to the two-day 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the 57-member organistation by UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India was happy to accept the invitation.

12:30pm IST

Pak had officially conveyed its decision to boycott on Wednesday

According to Pakistani media reports, Islamabad had officially conveyed to the OIC on Wednesday that it may boycott the meeting in Abu Dhabi if the invitation to India isn’t withdrawn.

12:25pm IST

Pak foreign minister not to attend OIC meeting as ‘matter of principle’

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said he will not attend Council of Foreign Ministers as a matter of principle due to OIC having extended invitation as a guest of honour to Sushma Swaraj: ANI

12:20pm IST

Swaraj to address inaugural plenary of OIC on Friday

Swaraj will address the inaugural plenary session of the meeting in Abu Dhabi on March 1 as a guest of honour.

12:10 pm IST

MEA tweets about Sushma Swaraj’s arrival in UAE

Ministry of external affairs tweeted about Sushma Swaraj’s arrival in Abu Dhabi where she was received by UAE foreign minister. The minister reached UAE on Thursday night.