Live: Venkaiah Naidu says Oppn charges don’t make a case for removal of CJI

Vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the Opposition parties’ notice for removal of Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

The parties, led by the Congress, had on April 20 submitted a motion signed by 71 parliamentarians for the removal of Misra on five grounds of alleged “misbehaviour”.

Naidu had reportedly consulted legal and parliamentary experts, including the attorney general and a former Supreme Court judge, before rejecting the Opposition notice.

Here are the live updates:

11am: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy says the vice-president has taken the right decision in rejecting the Opposition motion. “He (Naidu) need not have taken two days to make the decision. It should have been considered null and void and thrown out from the beginning. Congress has committed suicide by doing this.”

10:25am: In first reaction after Naidu rejects the motion, Congress leader PL Punia says: This is a really important matter. We don’t know what was the reason for the rejection. Congress and other opposition parties will talk to some legal experts & take the next step.”

10:45am: I have applied my mind to all five charges made out in the impeachment motion and examined all annexed documents. All facts as stated in the motion don’t make out a case which can lead any reasonable mind to conclude that CJI on these facts can be held guilty of misbehaviour, ANI quotes vice president as saying.