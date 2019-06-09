Live Updates: PM Modi to hold talks with Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today hold talks with Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena. He would also be called upon by Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa and later meet leaders of the Tamil National Alliance.

PM Modi will offer prayers at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati later today. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will accompany him, reports news agency ANI.

9:14 am IST Narendra Modi arrived in Maldives on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Maldives on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister to strengthen the bilateral ties, reflecting the importance India attaches to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.





9:05 am IST PM Modi was conferred with Maldives’ highest honour “Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen” on Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Maldives’ highest honour “Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen” on Saturday during his two-day state visit to the country.





8:56 am IST PM Modi to offer prayers at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh later in the day Later in the day, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at Tirumala temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh before returning to New Delhi. Newly-elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will accompany him to the holy shrine, reports news agency ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer prayers at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati later today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to accompany him. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yNh1VqZlqA — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019





8:49 am IST PM Modi would be called upon by Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be called upon by Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa and later meet leaders of the Tamil National Alliance.



