LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to dedicate National War Memorial to the nation

Drawing inspiration from the ‘Chakravyuh’ formation, the iconic National War Memorial set to be unveiled on Monday boasts of four thematic concentric circles with a tall ceremonial obelisk at its centre that will bear the eternal flame.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the memorial, spread over 40 acres in the India Gate complex in New Delhi, by lighting the flame positioned at the bottom of the stone-made obelisk.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lt Gen P S Rajeshwar, during a briefing here, also said the Amar Jawan Jyoti built in 1972 underneath the India Gate arch to commemorate soldiers martyred in the Indo-Pak War of 1971, will continue to be there.

A senior defence official said the project has been executed at a cost of Rs 176 crore and its design was selected through a global competition.

Follow LIVE updates here:

5:19 pm IST This war memorial will keep reminding us of the valour of the soldiers: Nirmala Sitharaman When you go home, tell them of us... and say, for your tomorrow, we gave today... The last words of our heroes always reverberate in our hearts...This war memorial will keep reminding us, in years to come, of the valour of the soldiers and their dedicated service, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.





4:45 pm IST Busts of 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees will also be a part of the memorial Designed in four concentric circles, the memorial will be spread over 40 acres, with a 15-metre-high obelisk at its centre. The busts of 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees (India’s highest war-time gallantry award) will also be a part of the memorial.





4:29 pm IST The memorial will pay homage to over 26,000 soldiers who have sacrificed their lives since 1947 Promised in the National Democratic Alliance’s 2014 election manifesto, the country’s first war memorial near the India Gate complex will pay homage to over 26,000 soldiers who have sacrificed their lives since 1947.



