'Load-shedding in phases, CCTV shut off': Mamata Banerjee's big claim hours before vote-counting

Ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections in West Bengal and three other states and a Union Territory, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee made a big claim in the wee hours of Monday, saying that "load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off" in some constituencies. Mamata Banerjee said she is calling upon her party workers to stay awake all night like her and keep an eye on everything, and guard the strong rooms, where people's votes are stored. (PTI)

The incumbent West Bengal chief minister took to X and asked people to "be vigilant, keep watch, stay awake at night," and "file complaints". Track West Bengal election results live updates

"I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia’s Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms," she wrote in her post.

Banerjee said she is calling upon her party workers to stay awake all night like her and keep an eye on everything, and guard the strong rooms, where people's votes are stored.

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"If anyone creates any suspicious situation anywhere, surround them, file complaints immediately, and demand CCTV footage. All of this is being done at the behest of the BJP," she added.

This is not the first time Mamata has alleged malpractice related to assembly elections. Earlier, TMC alleged ballot tampering in Kolkata. Banerjee also called on workers to “stay up all night and guard the EVM strongrooms”.

During the second phase of polling in West Bengal, the Election Commission received several complaints of EVM tampering. The poll body received at least 77 complaints related to EVM tampering, out of which, an official said that 32 came from Falta, 13 were received from Magrahat and 29 were received from Diamond Harbour.

The claims come hours ahead of the assembly polls results, in which the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee is against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).