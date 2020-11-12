Local train services resume in Bengal after 7 months, social distancing norms flouted

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:41 IST

Local suburban train services resumed in West Bengal from Wednesday after a gap of more than seven months, even as social distancing norms to keep the Covid-19 infection at bay took a back seat, prompting authorities and railway passengers to demand more trains in the coming days.

Railway authorities said that in all 696 trains were operated on the first day with nearly 85% of the trains running during peak hours in the morning and in the evening to cater to the rush.

The resumption of train services came as a relief for lakhs of passengers living in towns and villages in the adjoining districts as they need to travel to Howrah and Kolkata every day for a living. Hawkers, however, have been barred from boarding the trains for the time being.

“It is indeed a big relief for people like us who need to go to Kolkata for a living. I am going to Kolkata after more than seven months. I had lost my job during the pandemic. Now I can again look for a job once I go to Kolkata,” said Sarala Das, a resident of Lakshmikantapur in South 24 Parganas district who used to work as a maid.

While separate entry and exit gates were demarcated for passengers moving in and out of the stations, police and railway security personnel ensured that none entered the station without wearing masks and without a thermal screening test. Queues were maintained at ticket counters and at the platforms too.

But as the day progressed and the crowd swelled social distancing took a back seat on most platforms. Swarms of people could be seen jostling for space in various stations. Trains also got over crowded. Passengers could be seen occupying even those seats, which were supposed to be kept vacant to maintain distance among the passengers.

“None of the seats were vacant and people were standing too. Hardly anyone maintained the social distancing norms inside the compartments even though nearly all passengers were wearing facemasks. It would be helpful if the railways can increase the number of trains,” said Pinanki Debnath, who boarded a train from Barasat to reach Kolkata.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the railway authorities to run more trains to cater to the rush. More trains would help to disperse the crowd and reduce the chances of the Covid-19 infection, she said.

The Calcutta HC on Tuesday had directed the state to explore whether local trains could be suspended over the coming weekend as it coincides with Kali Puja and Diwali. The court pointed out that the crowd during the Durga Puja this year was much less compared to previous years with one of the reasons being absence of local trains.

“The state should consider whether it may be fit in the best of interest of all to suspend the operation of local trains on November 14 and 15 and on the day of Jagadhatri Puja or to manage the number of trains in such a manner that people do not find it convenient to come to Kolkata or travel to other places. The state is left free to make appropriate arrangements with the railway authorities in such regard,” the HC said in its order.

With the resumption of local trains and lakhs of people coming to the city, the Kolkata Metro also increased the number of its trains by around 25% from Wednesday to cater to the rush.