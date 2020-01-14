Locals in Kochi fume over dust pollution after demolitions, banks jittery

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 01:08 IST

Demolition of four flat complexes in Kochi for flouting coastal regulation zone norms was carried out with clockwork precision but local residents complain that they have been left high and dry amid the rubble.

Angry residents have gheraoed Maradu municipal chairperson T H Nadira for hours on Monday over severe dust pollution from the debris.

Local residents said they were promised that the rubble would be watered frequently to control dust pollution but many suffered breathing problem as watering was not done properly. They also said water and electricity supplies were severed two days ago and were not restored which added to their woes. The residents withdrew after district authorities gave an assurance that their grievances will be addressed soon. Special officer Snehil Kumar Singh said their concerns will be addressed immediately.

The two-day demolition has left at least 80,000 tonne of debris and it will take at last 70 days to remove them. “Dust is everywhere. A breeze aggravates the situation. Two persons with breathing complaints were rushed to the hospital. Once their mission was over, authorities have conveniently forgotten local residents,” said M Manju, who has been staying in the area for nearly two decades.

Kerala’s Minister for Local Self Government Departments A C Moideen later said damages to local dwelling units will be compensated properly. “We will solve their concerns. Their co-operation helped us to carry out a smooth operation. Even minors damages will be addressed,” he said.

Another concern of local residents is that the firms which carried out demolition have right over iron and steel from the debris. They fear extracting of metal from debris will aggravate pollution in the area. Prompt Enterprises, a company which took the contract to clear debris, has given 70 days to clean up and trucks will be allowed only in the night, said municipal authorities.

Banks worried

Banks and financial institutions are facing a liability of at least Rs 200 crore following the demolition of four apartment complexes. Out of 350 flats, at least 300 had availed housing loans ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs one crore, bankers said. And many banks have complained that majority of them have stopped paying their EMIs since last month. And some of them who got their flats insured have approached insurance firms for compensation.

Many flat owners said since their property was lost they were not liable to pay but banks insist that they cannot shirk their responsibility like this. Some of the banks have announced their plan to withhold the compensation amount transferred to bank accounts of flat owners.

In September the Supreme Court had ordered Rs 25 lakh compensation to each flats owners. Some banks have already said they are ready for one-time settlement but legal experts said a bunch of litigations are in the offing. There is also a question that how banks sanctioned loans to purchase flats which were constructed illegally flouting all norms.

Another question is about the ownership of four acres of prime land that will now be vacant after the demolition. Many flat owners said they have undivided share in the land and they will approach the top court for it.