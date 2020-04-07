Lockdown future and a long war: Covid-19 news from India

india

A group of ministers will meet today to discuss, among other issues, whether the three-week, nationwide lockdown put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) should be extended. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the battle against the pandemic will be long, adding that India has been proactive and prompt in its response.

Coronavirus case count to guide India’s lockdown future

The group of ministers (GoM) headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss, among other issues, whether the lockdown put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19 should be extended -- in the backdrop of comments from administrators in at least four states that they would recommend prolonging it beyond April 14, when it is scheduled to end. Read more.

Coronavirus update: A long war ahead but we’ll win it, says PM Modi

Categorically stating that the battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic will be “long”, and akin to a war situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India has been proactive and “comprehensive” in its approach to fighting the outbreak, even as he encouraged citizens to take a series of measures to secure themselves and help the vulnerable. Read more.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

Dr Anthony Fauci, the United States’s top infectious diseases specialist, said on Sunday that between 25% and 50% of people infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, are asymptomatic – one reason why it makes sense to wear masks. Read more.

Covid-19 update: States to get 500,000 rapid antibody test kits this week

States across the country will soon receive half a million antibody testing kits from the Centre, as India embarks on more aggressive testing in so-called containment zones and clusters. Read more.

63% of those dead over 60 yrs, shows govt data

India’s health ministry on Monday released data on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and deaths in the country -- based on an analysis of 4,067 cases and 109 deaths -- reaffirming trends seen elsewhere in the world in terms of age (older people are more at risk) and gender (more men die from Covid-19 than women). Read more.

Covid-19 update: The ‘ruthless containment’ model of Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

Bhilwara district, which was once among the 10 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hot spots in the country, is now being talked about for its ‘ruthless containment’ model. Read more.

Odisha govt makes wearing masks in public mandatory, issues guidelines

The Odisha government on Monday directed the people of the state to cover their mouths and noses with any available form of masks when going out in public. Read more.

How India performs on 6 steps to flatten coronavirus curve

The respected New England Journal of Medicine, in an editorial titled Ten Weeks to Crush the Curve, on managing Covid-19, lists six steps needed to fight the pandemic. At the core of these steps is science, according to US public policy expert and physician Dr Harvey V. Fineberg who authored the editorial. Read more

MPs take 30% pay cut for ayear, local area fund halted

The Union cabinet on Monday decided to cut the salaries of the Prime Minister, other ministers, and parliamentarians by 30% for a year, and to suspend for two years, a scheme under which parliamentarians get Rs 5 crore a year to spend on developmental work, with all the money saved going into the consolidated fund of India to be used to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more.

Bengal jute mills, tea gardens to remain shut till lockdown

West Bengal has decided against allowing jute mills to start operations before the nationwide lockdown ends, heedless of requests to the effect by the Centre. The decision was taken at a state government meeting on Monday to review the lockdown and was conveyed to the jute industry in the evening. Read more.

After Bronx tiger tests positive, zoos, reserves put on high alert

The environment ministry on Monday advised the chief wildlife wardens of all states to take immediate steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in national parks and tiger reserves, including restricting the movement of people near national parks and sanctuaries. Read more.

At least 30% of total Covid-19 cases in country tied to Jamaat event

At least 1,445 of 4,780 Covid-19 cases in India are linked to a congregation held last month in Delhi at Tablighi Jamaat’s headquarters that has since emerged as a hot spot of the disease, the Union health ministry said on Monday as state governments continued to warn of strict action against those who attended the gathering but have failed to report for testing. Read more.

Directorate of health dept found to be Bhopal’s biggest hot spot

The biggest hot spot of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the capital of Madhya Pradesh has been found nowhere else but at the directorate of the state health department, which is tasked with controlling and containing the disease across the state. Read more.

Jharkhand doing everything to check pandemic with minimum resources’: CM Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren says the pace of Covid-19 testing has been slow in his state because of a delay in procuring testing kits and personal protection equipment (PPE) from the Centre. In an interview with Aurangzeb Naqshbandi, he also spoke about his government’s lockdown exit strategy while underlining that a final call will only be taken after assessing the situation on April 15 when the lockdown ends. Read more.

