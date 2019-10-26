Locks and bedsheets: How rape, murder accused escaped from Chhattisgarh jail

india

In a dramatic escape, four prisoners including two facing murder and rape charges, scaled a 20-foot wall to get away from a jail in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district on Friday night, police said.

The prisoners tied together bed sheets and other clothes to scale the wall. “The prisoners identified as Tarun Kewat, Dhiraj, Indradhwaj and Suresh Patel. They broke the lock of their barrack and used a rope made from bed sheets and clothes to scale around 20 feet high wall of the prison and fled,” said Ashish Arora, Mungeli City Superintendent of Police (SP).

The Police said that the jail break took place in the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in sub-jail located in Mugeli district of Bilaspur division. “We have set up teams to catch them and hunt is on,” said the SP.

Police further said that Kewat was rape accused while Dhiraj was booked in a murder case. Idal and Patel were facing trials in a theft case and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act respectively.

