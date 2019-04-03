Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJD will aim to retain Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

The Mayurbhanj parliamentary constituency, reserved for the members of Scheduled Tribes, is one of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha.

The Biju Janata Dal has been winning the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat since the last two general elections. Rama Chandra Hansdah is the sitting member of Parliament.

The ruling party in the state has dropped Rama Chandra Hansdah from the constituency and decided to field Debasis Marandi from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat. The doctor-turned-politician will make his electoral debut.

Voting will be held in Mayurbhanj on April 29, the fourth of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019. The result will be declared on May 23.

Here are some facts about Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mayurbhanj

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Rama Chandra Hansdah, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 122,866

Runner up name, party: Nepole Raghu Murmu, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,053,399

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 79.35%

Number of women voters in 2014: 657,455

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,771

