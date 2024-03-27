Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check the list of 17 Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced its 17 candidates in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.Party leader Sanjay Raut shared the list via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

"With the blessings of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and the order of Shiv Sena party chief . Uddhavji Thackeray, the list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates of Shiv Sena is coming to be announced.*Mumbai South Central: Announcing the candidature of Shri Anil Desai.Other 16 candidates are as follows," Raut captioned the post.

Serial Number Constituency Candidate Name 1 Yavatmal-Vashim Sanjay Deshmukh 2 Buldhana Narendra Khedekar 3 Mawal Sanjog Waghere-Patil 4 Sangli Chandrahar Patil 5 Hingoli Nagesh Patil Ashtikar 6 Sambhajinagar Chandrakant Khaire 7 Dharashiv Omraje Nimbalkar 8 Shirdi Bhausaheb Waghchaure 9 Nashik Rajabhau Waje 10 Raigarh Anant Geete 11 Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri Vinayak Raut 12 Thane Rajan Vichare 13 Mumbai Northeast Sanjay Dina Patil 14 Mumbai South Arvind Sawant 15 Mumbai South Central Anil Desai 16 Mumbai Northwest Amol Keertikar 17 Parbhani Sanjay Jadhav

As per the list, Shiv Sena (UBT) has renominated five sitting MPs. Sitting MP Arvind Sawant will contest from the Mumbai South constituency. Sitting MPs Sanjay Jadhav and Omraje Nimbalkar have also been renominated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is an ally of the alliance- Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA). MVA is also a part of the INDIA bloc spearheaded by the Congress Party. As per reports about MVA's seat sharing in the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 19 seats, Congress 16, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP nine.

Meanwhile, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is yet to officially declare its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha Election 2024 will be held in Maharashtra in five phases starting from April 19. The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80).