Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check the list of 17 Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates

Adarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 27, 2024 02:15 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared the list via a post on X(formerly Twitter).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced its 17 candidates in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.Party leader Sanjay Raut shared the list via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

"With the blessings of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and the order of Shiv Sena party chief . Uddhavji Thackeray, the list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates of Shiv Sena is coming to be announced.*Mumbai South Central: Announcing the candidature of Shri Anil Desai.Other 16 candidates are as follows," Raut captioned the post.

Serial NumberConstituencyCandidate Name
1Yavatmal-VashimSanjay Deshmukh
2BuldhanaNarendra Khedekar
3MawalSanjog Waghere-Patil
4SangliChandrahar Patil
5HingoliNagesh Patil Ashtikar
6SambhajinagarChandrakant Khaire
7DharashivOmraje Nimbalkar
8ShirdiBhausaheb Waghchaure
9Nashik Rajabhau Waje
10RaigarhAnant Geete
11Sindhudurg-RatnagiriVinayak Raut
12ThaneRajan Vichare
13Mumbai NortheastSanjay Dina Patil
14Mumbai SouthArvind Sawant
15Mumbai South CentralAnil Desai
16Mumbai NorthwestAmol Keertikar
17ParbhaniSanjay Jadhav

As per the list, Shiv Sena (UBT) has renominated five sitting MPs. Sitting MP Arvind Sawant will contest from the Mumbai South constituency. Sitting MPs Sanjay Jadhav and Omraje Nimbalkar have also been renominated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is an ally of the alliance- Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA). MVA is also a part of the INDIA bloc spearheaded by the Congress Party. As per reports about MVA's seat sharing in the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 19 seats, Congress 16, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP nine.

Meanwhile, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is yet to officially declare its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha Election 2024 will be held in Maharashtra in five phases starting from April 19. The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80).

