Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live: Election Commission to announce poll date tomorrow

Lok Sabha Polls Date LIVE: Election Commission to announce schedule tomorrow
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to unveil the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. In a post on X, the poll panel said, “Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI”...Read More
The current term of the Lok Sabha concludes on June 16, necessitating the formation of a new House before that date. In the previous election cycle in 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were declared on March 10 and conducted over seven phases starting from April 11, with vote counting taking place on May 23.
The Election Commission's announcement regarding the election schedule coincides with the induction of two newly appointed Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. This development follows the resignation of former Election Commissioner Arun Goel just prior to the Lok Sabha election this year, with President Droupadi Murmu accepting his resignation on Saturday.
Arun Goel, whose term was scheduled until November 2027 and who was expected to assume the role of Chief Election Commissioner in 2025, has resigned. Consequently, the Election Commission of India, which previously consisted of three members, had one office-bearer, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, following the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey as a commissioner last month.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live: PM Modi to attend NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh on Mar 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the NDA election meeting at Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district on Sunday, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters at the party office here, he said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan would participate in the meeting.
The BJP leader lashed out at the ruling party, YSRCP, in the state for allegedly rebranding Central Government-funded schemes with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's name and extending them to the masses. He termed it as cheating.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live: BJP names 72 candidates in second list for upcoming polls
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live: Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its second list, which consisting 72 candidates, on Wednesday. Notable figures featured on the BJP's list include Manohar Lal Khattar, Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, and Piyush Goyal. Click here to get the full list
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live: Telugu Desam Party's Chandrababu Naidu on upcoming polls
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies in Andhra Pradesh have recently agreed on their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. According to the arrangement, the BJP will compete for six Lok Sabha seats and 10 Assembly seats, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Chandrababu Naidu, will contest 17 parliamentary seats and 144 Assembly seats.
Under the deal, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.
Naidu, regarding the upcoming elections, said on Friday, “The TDP and its alliance partners (BJP and Jana Sena Party) are fully prepared for the upcoming elections. We have already shared our seats and the respective political parties are announcing their candidate names. We are appealing to all the leaders and cadres of the three parties in the interest of the protection of the future of the state. I am confident that this alliance is unstoppable.”
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live: Election Commission to announce poll date tomorrow
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live: A day after appointing two new Election Commissioners, the poll panel announced that the schedule for the upcoming general election this year will be released tomorrow.
The Election Commission of India took to X to announce that in a press conference tomorrow, the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, as well as the state assemblies set to go for election this year, will be announced.
The picture shared by the poll panel alongside the post featured the new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, along with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.