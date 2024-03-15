Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live: Election Commission to announce poll date tomorrow

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live: The Election Commission will announce the poll date tomorrow. In the picture, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (M) is accompanied by newly appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (L) and Gyanesh Kumar.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to unveil the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. In a post on X, the poll panel said, “Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI”...Read More

The current term of the Lok Sabha concludes on June 16, necessitating the formation of a new House before that date. In the previous election cycle in 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were declared on March 10 and conducted over seven phases starting from April 11, with vote counting taking place on May 23.

The Election Commission's announcement regarding the election schedule coincides with the induction of two newly appointed Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. This development follows the resignation of former Election Commissioner Arun Goel just prior to the Lok Sabha election this year, with President Droupadi Murmu accepting his resignation on Saturday.

Arun Goel, whose term was scheduled until November 2027 and who was expected to assume the role of Chief Election Commissioner in 2025, has resigned. Consequently, the Election Commission of India, which previously consisted of three members, had one office-bearer, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, following the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey as a commissioner last month.