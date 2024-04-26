 Lok Sabha election phase 2: Maharashtra records 43.01% voter turnout till 3pm | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Lok Sabha election phase 2: Maharashtra records 43.01% voter turnout till 3pm

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 05:07 PM IST

Lok Sabha election 2024: The polling in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra began at 7 am and will conclude by 6 pm.

Lok Sabha election 2024: The voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra has registered a voter turnout of 43.01 per cent till 3 pm, the lowest among all 12 states that are polling today.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voters queue up to cast their ballot outside a polling station during the first phase of voting of India's general election.(AFP)
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voters queue up to cast their ballot outside a polling station during the first phase of voting of India's general election.(AFP)

The polling in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies - Amravati, Nanded, Parbhani, Buldhana, Yavatmal Washim, Akola, Wardha, and Hingoli, began at 7 am and will conclude by 6 pm. A total of 204 candidates are in the fray in the eight seats- Buldhana (21), Akola (37), Wardha (24), Yavatmal Washim (17), Hingoli (33), Nanded (23), and Parbhani (34). Meanwhile, as many as 1.49 crore voters, including 77,21,374 men, 72,04,106 women, and 432 persons from the third gender category, are eligible to cast their ballot across 16,589 polling centres in the state.

According to the Election Commission, as of 1 pm, Parbhani has recorded the highest voter turnout of 33.88 per cent till 1 pm, even after the residents of a village in the constituency had earlier boycotted the polls to protest against the issue of encroachments.

This is followed by Nanded at 32.93 per cent, Wardha at 32.32 per cent, Akola at 32.25 per cent, Yavatmal Washim at 31.47 per cent, Amravati at 31.40 per cent, Hingoli at 30.46 per cent, and Buldhana at 29.07 per cent, the Election Commission data said.

Among the eight constituencies, Buldhana, Yavatmal-Washim and Hingoli are seeing a direct contest between the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and the Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). In Parbhani, Mahadev Jankar of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha is contesting against MP Sanjay Jadhav, nominated by the Shiv Sena (UBT). In Akola, the contest is between BJP's Anup Dhotre and Congress' Abhay Patil. Meanwhile, Amravati is seeing a battle between MP Navneet Rana, who is now contesting as a BJP nominee, and Balwant Wankhede of Congress.

On April 19, five seats in east Vidarbha - Nagpur, Ramtek, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondia and Gadchiroli-Chimur went to polls in the first phase of the Lol Sabha election. According to the Election Commission, the seats recorded a total voter turnout of 63.70 per cent.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in a seven-phased manner. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Follow Us On