Lok Sabha election 2024: PM Narendra Modi to file nomination from Varanasi on May 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP candidate from Varanasi, will file his nomination from the Lok Sabha constituency on May 14, BJP's city president Vidyasagar Rai said on Sunday. PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi on May 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

"The route for the roadshow has been finalised. On May 14, Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi seat," said Vidyasagar Rai as quoted by news agency PTI.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

PM Modi's major competitors in the constituency are -- Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai and BSP's candidate Athar Jamal Lari.

Voting will be held in Varanasi on June 1 in the seventh and last round of the Lok Sabha election 2024. The results will be declared on June 4. Notably, the ongoing general election 2024 is being held in seven phases. Voting in the first phase took place on April 19 and the second phase happened on April 26.

ALSO READ| ‘Mulayam Singh blessed me…’: PM Modi's sharp attack at SP, Congress in UP rally

PM Modi is a two-time MP from Varanasi. He contested from the Lok Sabha constituency for the first time in the 2014 general elections and won by a huge margin of more than three lakh votes against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal who came second. PM Modi was then re-elected as an MP from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Sunday. During the rally, he took a dig at the Congress and Samajwadi party over dynasty and family centred politics. He said that unlike Congress and SP who work for their own family only, Modi and Yogi (Uttar Pradesh CM) were working for the future of the people's children.

"...'Modi rahe na rahe desh hamesha rahega'. What is the Congress and the SP doing? They are contesting elections for their future and for the future of their children. 'Modi kis ke liye khap raha hai? Maine toh aage piche kuch rakha hi nahin hai. Yogi bhi aise hain aur Modi bhi aise hain'...'Hum khap rahe hain aapke baccho ke liye'...," said PM Modi.

At the rally, PM Modi sought the blessings of the people and said that it had been his Dharma to serve them with all honesty. He said, "Modi is paving the way for the country not just for the coming five years but for the next 25 years..."