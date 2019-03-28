Lok Sabha elections 2019: It’s BJP veteran versus former student leader in Begusarai constituency in Bihar

The Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar is set for a keen contest with a former Jawaharlal Nehru University student fighting his first ever election against a BJP veteran.

The BJP has shifted senior leader Giriraj Singh from Nawada to Begusarai. Testing his mettle for the first time in the electoral arena is Kanhaiya Kumar, a fiery former student leader, who is contesting on a CPI ticket.

Currently the seat is held by BJP’s Dr. Bhola Singh. In 2014 elections, Singh defeated Tanveer Hassan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Begusarai

State: Bihar

Date of voting: April 29

Sitting MP, Party: Dr. Bhola Singh, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 58,335

Runner up name, party: Tanveer Hassan, RJD

Number of voters in 2014: 10,77,855

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 60.6%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,641

Number of women voters: 531,814

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 18:37 IST