Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Who is Modi to ask?’ Mamata says opposition will decide on PM after polls

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee endorsed Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for another term on Sunday saying the state is known across the world only because of him while insisting that Prime Minister Narenda Modi has to be ejected in the general elections.

“Andhra Pradesh will go ahead only because of Naidu. He is showing a path to the entire country,” she said at an election rally at Visakhapatnam.

Banerjee who was among a galaxy of opposition leaders who addressed the rally, said, “If there is anybody who can take the country forward, it is Chandrabbau Naidu. If Naidu rules Aandhra Pradesh, he can do a lot in Delhi.”

Nadiu’s TDP is facing a stiff challenge from Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress.

The TMC chief said there was no dearth of leaders to fight for the country and that Prime Minister Modi “has to be shown the door.”

She also took a swipe at Modi for questioning who will be the Opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate.

“Who is Modi to ask about our PM candidate? We know how to elect our leader. There will be somebody who will lead the country.”

She accused Modi of threatening leaders of Opposition-ruled states with raids by the CBI, Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate.

“He (Modi) is threatening every (opposition-ruled) state, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal or AP. From chaiwala he became chowkidar. He is not chowidar of people, but of rich, corrupt and scamsters. In his regime, lot of farmers committed suicide and unemployment increased.”

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 20:08 IST