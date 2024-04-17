'Mobile bill would have been 5000 per month if...': PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress

Agartala: Addressing a rally in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of adopting what he called the “loot East policy”. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party turned it into the 'Act East' policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds up a mace during an election campaign rally in Agartala. (Reuters)

PM Modi said mobile bills in the state would have been ₹5,000 per month had the Congress been in power.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"The Congress had adopted the 'loot' East policy while the BJP turned it into the Act East policy," Modi said.

"Earlier, mobile towers didn't work properly in the state, but now work is on to improve 5G connectivity. It is the Modi government which has reduced mobile bills to around ₹400- ₹500 per month. Had the Congress been in power, your mobile bills would have been ₹4,000 to ₹5,000," he added.

The PM said the Congress turned the northeast region into a hub of corruption. He said the party didn't do justice to the region. He also claimed that the communists spoiled future prospects of the state.

PM Modi said his government would build three crore new houses across India for the poor people. "Tripura's people are going to benefit a great deal from it," he added.

PM Modi also talked about the Surya Tilak ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Also read: 'Emotional': PM Narendra Modi after watching Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on tablet

"After a long wait of 500 years, Ram Lalla is finally in a grand temple in Ayodhya instead of a tent," he said.

PM Modi promised that the government would improve infrastructure in Tripura.

" ₹3,000 crore will be spent for the facelift of highways in the state while the Feni bridge connecting Bangladesh with South Tripura's Sabroom subdivision has been built. Electrification on the railway tracks has been progressing", he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attacked PM Modi, saying his party adopted a “bluff and rule” policy.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee takes 'riot only guarantee' jab; BJP claims she demeaned Ram Navami

"Today's questions for the PM as he heads to Tripura: Does the PM approve of the BJP's rampant political violence in Tripura? Has the PM adopted a bluff and rule policy for Tripura as well?" Ramesh asked in a post on X, ahead of PM Modi's rally.

What is the Prime Minister's vision to eradicate child malnutrition in Tripura, he asked.

"Jumla details follow: On April 2nd, a Congress publicity vehicle was forcefully seized by a group of BJP associates. According to eyewitnesses, the driver was coerced into a nearby jungle at Brinda Chowmuhani where the assailants completely ransacked the vehicle and set fire to all its posters, flags and banners," Jairam Ramesh alleged in his post.

With inputs from PTI, ANI