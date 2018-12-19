Lok Sabha passes bill to ensure effective regulation of surrogacy

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016 which ensures effective regulation of surrogacy, prohibits commercial surrogacy and allows altruistic surrogacy to needy Indian infertile couples was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by a voice vote.

Now, altruistic surrogacy will be open to only infertile couples, who have been married for at least five years. An important condition in the Bill is that the surrogate mother has to be a close relative who has been married and has had a child of her own and there is no monetary exchange except for necessary medical expenses. The surrogate mother and the intending couple need eligibility certificates from the appropriate authority.

The Bill also recommends a provision for the constitution of a National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy.

The Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on November 21, 2016 was later referred to a parliamentary standing committee on January 12, 2017.

“Today, the surrogacy Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha. I am confident the Rajya Sabha too will pass the bill. This is a historic moment for India and women empowerment. Till now, surrogacy had become a business of renting womb. It was against the Indian culture,” said Narendra Singh Tomar, parliamentary affairs minister.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Supriya Sule, however, demanded that there should also be provisions for single parents and they should be incorporated in the law.

Experts in the field of assisted reproduction, however, are disappointed.

“The more bans you put, more back door methods will be found by people who really need it. Altruistic surrogacy isn’t realistic; it hasn’t been a reality in the West it can’t be here,” said a Delhi-based gynaecologist and obstetrician, requesting anonymity.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 23:22 IST