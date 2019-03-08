Lok Sabha polls: CPI(M), CPI announce some candidates

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party (CPI) of India on Friday announced some of the candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls amid ongoing negotiations over possible poll pacts with other parties.

The CPI (M) retained its sitting MPs, Mohammed Salim and Badaruddoza Khan, for West Bengal’s Raiganj and Murshidabad Lok Sabha seats, respectively while CPI announced 15 candidates.

CPI leader D Raja said the party’s star leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s name has not been announced as negotiations are still on with Lalu Yadav’s RJD over the Begusarai seat.

The CPI list includes candidates for Bastar, Kathua, Thiruvananthapurm, Imphal, Shirdi, Waynad, Trissur and other seats. It has not announced the names for its candidates from Bengal where it will contest in three seats.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 23:55 IST