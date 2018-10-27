Loktantrik Morcha to contest all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan

The Loktantrik Morcha, a seven-party alliance in Rajasthan, on Saturday announced that it will contest on all 200 seats in the upcoming state assembly and CPI(M) leader Amra Ram will be its chief ministerial candidate.

The front was launched last month by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and consists of CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), MCPI(United), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Janata Dal(Secular).

“We will contest on all 200 seats and Amra Ram will be the Morcha’s chief ministerial candidate,” a spokesperson of the alliance said.

“The alliance has been formed to give a new alternative to the people of Rajasthan,” he added. All like-minded parties and leaders are welcome to join us, the spokesperson said.

He said a 15-member core committee, which will have representation of all the seven parties, will be formed to decide on the seat-sharing arrangement.

The Loktantrik Morcha members have a small presence in Rajasthan and have no member in the current legislative assembly.

In 2013 assembly elections, CPI(M) and CPI contested on 38 and 23 seats respectively. JD(S), CPI(ML), SP and RLD contested on 6, 5, 56 and 8 seats respectively.

Rajasthan will go to the polls on December 7. Counting of votes will be held on December 11.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 18:59 IST