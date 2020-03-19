London lockdown begins: 40 Underground stations close, services curbed

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:26 IST

As coronavirus cases rose in London, 40 stations on the Underground network were closed on Thursday and several services curbed as the Boris Johnson government mobilised troops and initiated other measures to enforce its policy of “suppression” to deal with the challenge.

In London, 953 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, nearly a third of the 2,626 in the UK. The Department of Health said 104 people have died across the country. London areas such as Westminster and Southwark are among those with the most cases. Steps under the “suppression” approach include closing public places such as theatres, pubs, restaurants as well as schools.

Transport for London (TfL), the local government body responsible for transport in Greater London, said from Friday, the Waterloo & City line that services the financial district of City from the Waterloo station will close.

The all-night ‘Night Tube’ service on Friday and Saturday nights will close until further notice. London buses will operate fewer services, but TfL’s extensive night bus network will continue to run on Friday and Saturday nights and throughout the week.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really, really have to. Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary.”

“London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times, and ensuring the capital’s critical workers can move around the city will be crucial.”

From Thursday, TfL said up to 40 Underground stations that do not interchange with other lines will close until further notice. From Monday, the frequency of other services across the network will gradually reduce to provide a service for critical workers to get to where they need to.

London’s transport commissioner Mike Brown said: “The advice from the government is clear. People should now only be making journeys that are absolutely essential. We and our staff are doing everything we can to ensure that people who need to make essential journeys can continue to do so.”