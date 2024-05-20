Low pressure to form over Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, may intensify into cyclone

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22 and it is likely to move initially northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by morning of May 24, officials tracking the depression said on Monday. There are chances that the depression will intensify into a cyclone, the first cyclone during this pre- monsoon season, they added. There are chances that the depression will intensify into a cyclone, the first cyclone during this pre- monsoon season. (Representative Image)

“The depression is expected to intensify into a cyclone with chances of further intensification. These alerts will be issued soon. If the cyclone moved towards the Indian coast, then it will support monsoon and if it moves towards Myanmar then it will be a spoiler and can negatively impact monsoon onset,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

“A low-pressure system is going to develop in the south Bay of Bengal during 22–23 May. Will it evolve as #CycloneRemal moving to the east coast? Ocean and atmospheric conditions are favourable in south Bay, with 2–3°C warmer sea surface temperatures and a Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) reaching there,” Roxy Mathew Koll, climate scientist at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology wrote on X on Sunday.

“Sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the south Bay of Bengal have been 2–3°C warmer than usual for quite some time. Persistently high sea surface temperatures provide constant supply of heat and moisture, essential for cyclone formation. The Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO), an eastward traveling band of clouds coupled with the winds and warm ocean waters, is moving to the south of Bay (the red line indicates this). These winds provide a rotational trigger for the cyclones to initiate” he said.

“The restricting factor could be a quick northward progression of the monsoon, suppressing the vertical formation of the cyclone. If that’s the case, this will end up as a monsoon depression bringing rains. Otherwise, it could develop to a weak cyclone of a short duration,” he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that monsoon is likely to make onset over Kerala around May 31.

IMD has warned that there is likely to be rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on May 24 and 25.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over central Bay of Bengal from May 23 morning. It would extend to adjoining areas of North Bay of Bengal from 24th morning with increased wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.

Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over central Bay of Bengal from May 23 and over North Bay of Bengal from May 24 onwards.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into central Bay of Bengal from May 23 and into North Bay of Bengal from May 24 onwards.

Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast before May 23.

Meanwhile, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are most likely to continue over plains of Northwest India and heat wave conditions over north Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during next 5 days.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions observed in most parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; in many parts of Punjab and in isolated/some pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and northwest Madhya Pradesh. Heat wave conditions observed in many parts of West Rajasthan; in some parts of Himachal Pradesh & East Rajasthan; in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh. Heat wave conditions have been prevailing over Gujarat region since May 15; Saurashtra & Kutch since May 17 and over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan since May 17.

Warm night conditions were observed in some parts of Rajasthan. On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature of 47.8°C was reported at Najafgarh (Delhi) followed by Agra 47.7°C (West Uttar Pradesh) over the country.