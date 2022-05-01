Lt Gen BS Raju takes over vice army chief: 'Moment of pride', say K'tka leaders

Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju assumed charge as the vice chief of the army staff on Sunday as his predecessor - General Manoj Pande - took over as India's 29th army chief. Before taking over the new role, Lt General BS Raju was serving as the Director General Military Operations during the standoff on the LAC, the de facto border between India and China. The two countries have been locked in a standoff since June 2020 when both sides lost several troops.

"On assuming the appointment of Vice Chief of the Army Staff #VCOAS #IndianArmy, Lieutenant General BS Raju paid homage to the #Bravehearts at #NWM and reviewed the Guard of Honour. (sic)," the Indian Army said in a tweet on Sunday.

"During his illustrious career spanning 38 years, he has tenanted many important regimental, staff and instructional appointments in the Army HeadQuarters and in field formations to include, Colonel Military Secretary Legal in Military Secretary branch, Brigadier General Staff of the operationally active White Knight Corps, Deputy Director General Military Operations & Director General Staff Duties." an official statement said.

Lieutenant General Manoj Katiyar will succeed as the army’s next DGMO.

Earlier on Sunday, India's new army chief listed his priorities. "It's a matter of pride for me that I have been given the leadership of the Indian Army. The Indian Army had a glorious past that maintained the security and integrity of the nation. In the same way, it contributed towards nation-building."

"The geopolitical situation is changing rapidly, & we've many challenges. It's the Indian Army's duty to remain ready to tackle any challenges in coordination with all sister Services. My endeavor will be to take forward the work done by my predecessors," he said.

Meanwhile, leaders across parties in Karnataka have hailed Lt General BS Raju for the appointment in the new role. "Kannadigar Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekhar Raju has been appointed as the Deputy Chief of the Indian Army. BS Raju, another general of Karnataka heritage, always at the forefront of national security," former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted on Saturday.

"Being a grandparent in Chikkamagaluru district, he participated in many important operations including 'Operation Progress' in Kashmir. I wish General Raju, the proud son of Kannadambe, success and success in all his work," he said in another tweet.

"A moment of pride for Namma Karnataka. Lt Gen BS Raju will take over as the next vice chief of the Indian Army on May 1st. Hailing from Namma Chikkamagaluru, a helicopter pilot, he served as a DGMO during a border standoff with China in the volatile Ladakh sector," the BJP's Shobha Karandlaj tweeted.

"Congratulations! Karnataka's very own Lt. Gen. BS Raju has been appointed as Vice Chief of the Indian Army! After many years, a Kannadiga has been appointed to the second-highest position in the Indian Army! (sic)," BJP leader Arvind Bellad wrote on Twitter.

Lt General Raju has “commanded his Battalion during Op Parakram in the Western Theatre and in Jammu & Kashmir. He also holds the distinction of commanding the Uri brigade along the Line of Control, a Counter Insurgency Force and the Chinar Corps in the Kashmir Valley. The General Officer also served as the Commandant, Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan,” according to an official statement.

