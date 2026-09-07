Thiruvananthapuram, TDB president K Jayakumar on Monday ruled out any possibility of his resignation, saying he had no reason to step down and would complete his term in November 2027. TDB chief rules out resignation, says he will complete term

Responding to reports in some sections of the media here that he was planning to resign, Jayakumar said there was no such decision or intention on his part.

"I have not decided to resign. There is no need for it now. My term is until November 2027 and I will complete my term and leave," he said, rejecting reports that he had expressed his willingness to resign after Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan wrote to the Board eight times, expressing disagreement with the Board's decisions.

Jayakumar, a former chief secretary of the state, was appointed Travancore Devaswom Board president during the previous Left rule, and his tenure will end in November 2027.

"There is no fundamental difference of opinion with the government. There is no crisis in the Devaswom Board that warrants me leaving," Jayakumar said.

He said differences of opinion could arise on certain issues and that such differences were normal.

"There may be differences of opinion on some issues. But that has not affected my way of functioning," Jayakumar said.

He said the Board's immediate focus was on preparations for the coming Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

"Right now, the biggest task before us is the Sabarimala pilgrimage. I am going to Sabarimala after this meeting to begin deep-cleaning work in coordination with Clean Kerala Company," the TDB president said.

On reports about the appointment of a government guard for the minister at the Sabarimala camp office, Jayakumar said he was not aware of the appointment.

"I have not been informed about it. The Commissioner may be aware of it. I do not see any major irregularity in it," he said.

Jayakumar explained that security personnel are generally assigned to VIPs visiting Sabarimala and that members of the Board also have guards while visiting the hill shrine.

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