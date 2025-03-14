Lunar eclipse 2025: When, where and how to watch ‘Blood Moon’? Visibility in India

A celestial phenomenon will be seen on Friday, March 14, when this year's first total lunar eclipse will be visible. The event, known as ‘Chandra Grahan’ in Hindi, will see the Moon turn red. This is when the Moon is called a ‘Blood Moon’. The upcoming lunar eclipse on March 14 will be the first total lunar eclipse of 2025.(Representative image/AP)

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is positioned directly between the Sun and the Moon. This is when the Earth casts a shadow on the Moon, causing it to appear reddish or dim.

Also read: Tamil Nadu rupee symbol row reaches assembly, BJP walks out during Budget session

It must be noted that during a total lunar eclipse, the Moon does not disappear from sight but just takes on a reddish hue.

This is because the sunlight that passes through the Earth's atmosphere bends and filters, with longer wavelengths of red light penetrating the atmosphere and reaching the Moon.

Also read: Mumbai-Amravati express train collides with truck at Bodwad station

When and where to see the lunar eclipse?

The eclipse will be visible during the night on March 14, 2025. Skygazers in America, Western Europe and the Atlantic Ocean will be able to view the phenomenon. However, people in India will not be able to view the lunar eclipse, which is coinciding with the festival of Holi.

The second lunar eclipse of the year, set to take place on September 7-8, 2025, will likely be visible to people in India.

Also read: Delhi police tighten security for Holi, Friday prayers, 25,000 cops deployed

How to safely watch the lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse, which will be visible to people in some parts of the Earth today, is completely safe to watch with the naked eye. Solar eclipses require special glasses to avoid eye damage, while lunar eclipses do not pose any risk toviewers' vision.