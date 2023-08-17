Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: BJP releases 1st list of candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. This comes a day after the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) reviewed the party's poll preparations in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
Here is 1st list of BJP candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls:
- Sarla Vijendra Rawat - Sabalgarh constituency
- Adal Singh Kansana - Sumawali constituency
- Lal Singh Arya - Gohad (SC) constituency
- Preetam Lodhi - Pichhore constituency
- Priyanka Meena - Chachoura constituency
- Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi - Chanderi constituency
- Veerendra Singh Lambardar - Banda constituency
- Kamakhya Pratap Singh - Maharajpur constituency
- Lalita Yadav - Chhatarpur constituency
- Lakhan Patel - Pathariya constituency
- Rajesh Kumar Verma - Gunnaor (SC) constituency
- Surendra Singh Gaharwar - Chitrakoot constituency
- Herrasingh Shyam - Pushprajgarh (ST) constituency
- Dhirendra Singh - Barwara (ST) constituency
- Neeraj Thakur - Bargi constituency
- Anchal Sonkar - Jabalpur Purba (SC) constituency
- Omprakash Dhurwey - Shahpura (ST) constituency
- Vijay Anand Marawi - Bichhiya (ST) constituency
- Bhagat Singh Netam - Baihar (ST) constituency
- Rajkumar Karrahe - Lanji constituency
- Kamal Maskole - Barghat (ST) constituency
- Mahendra Nagesh - Gotegaon (SC) constituency
- Nanabhau Mohod - Saunsar constituency
- Prakash Uikey - Pandhurna (ST) constituency
- Chandrashekhar Deshmukh - Multai constituency
- Mahendra Singh Chouhan - Bhainsdehi (ST) constituency
- Alok Sharma - Bhopal Uttar constituency
- Dhruv Narayan Singh - Bhopal Madhya constituency
- Rajesh Sonkar - Sonkatch (SC) constituency
- Rajkumar Mev - Maheshwar (SC) constituency
- Atmaram Patel - Kasrawad constituency
- Nagar Singh Chouhan - Alirajpur (ST) constituency
- Bhanu Bhuriya - Jhabua (ST) constituency
- Nirmala Bhuriya - Petiawad (ST) constituency
- Jaydeep Patel - Kukshi (ST) constituency
- Kalu Singh Thakur - Dharampuri (ST) constituency
- Madhu Verma - Rau constituency
- Tarachand Goyal - Tarana (SC) constituency
- Satish Malviya - Ghatiya (SC) constituency
In 2018, the Congress emerged as the largest party in the state by winning 114 seats in the 230-member house in Madhya Pradesh, while the BJP had won 109 seats. The grand old party formed the government under Kamal Nath. However, the Congress government was reduced to a minority after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scinda led to several Congress MLAs resigning. Kamal Nath resigned before the floor test and the government collapsed.
The BJP formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as the chief minister.
Meanwhile, the saffron party also released its first list of 21 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections.
Five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram - will be going to polls in November-December this year. Out of the five states, the BJP is in power only in Madhya Pradesh and is running an intense campaign to oust the Congress government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and the BRS in Telangana.