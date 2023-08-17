Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: BJP releases 1st list of candidates

Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: BJP releases 1st list of candidates

ByManjiri Chitre
Aug 17, 2023 04:45 PM IST

The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. This comes a day after the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) reviewed the party's poll preparations in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Here is 1st list of BJP candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls:

  1. Sarla Vijendra Rawat - Sabalgarh constituency
  2. Adal Singh Kansana - Sumawali constituency
  3. Lal Singh Arya - Gohad (SC) constituency
  4. Preetam Lodhi - Pichhore constituency
  5. Priyanka Meena - Chachoura constituency
  6. Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi - Chanderi constituency
  7. Veerendra Singh Lambardar - Banda constituency
  8. Kamakhya Pratap Singh - Maharajpur constituency
  9. Lalita Yadav - Chhatarpur constituency
  10. Lakhan Patel - Pathariya constituency
  11. Rajesh Kumar Verma - Gunnaor (SC) constituency
  12. Surendra Singh Gaharwar - Chitrakoot constituency
  13. Herrasingh Shyam - Pushprajgarh (ST) constituency
  14. Dhirendra Singh - Barwara (ST) constituency
  15. Neeraj Thakur - Bargi constituency
  16. Anchal Sonkar - Jabalpur Purba (SC) constituency
  17. Omprakash Dhurwey - Shahpura (ST) constituency
  18. Vijay Anand Marawi - Bichhiya (ST) constituency
  19. Bhagat Singh Netam - Baihar (ST) constituency
  20. Rajkumar Karrahe - Lanji constituency
  21. Kamal Maskole - Barghat (ST) constituency
  22. Mahendra Nagesh - Gotegaon (SC) constituency
  23. Nanabhau Mohod - Saunsar constituency
  24. Prakash Uikey - Pandhurna (ST) constituency
  25. Chandrashekhar Deshmukh - Multai constituency
  26. Mahendra Singh Chouhan - Bhainsdehi (ST) constituency
  27. Alok Sharma - Bhopal Uttar constituency
  28. Dhruv Narayan Singh - Bhopal Madhya constituency
  29. Rajesh Sonkar - Sonkatch (SC) constituency
  30. Rajkumar Mev - Maheshwar (SC) constituency
  31. Atmaram Patel - Kasrawad constituency
  32. Nagar Singh Chouhan - Alirajpur (ST) constituency
  33. Bhanu Bhuriya - Jhabua (ST) constituency
  34. Nirmala Bhuriya - Petiawad (ST) constituency
  35. Jaydeep Patel - Kukshi (ST) constituency
  36. Kalu Singh Thakur - Dharampuri (ST) constituency
  37. Madhu Verma - Rau constituency
  38. Tarachand Goyal - Tarana (SC) constituency
  39. Satish Malviya - Ghatiya (SC) constituency

In 2018, the Congress emerged as the largest party in the state by winning 114 seats in the 230-member house in Madhya Pradesh, while the BJP had won 109 seats. The grand old party formed the government under Kamal Nath. However, the Congress government was reduced to a minority after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scinda led to several Congress MLAs resigning. Kamal Nath resigned before the floor test and the government collapsed.

The BJP formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the saffron party also released its first list of 21 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram - will be going to polls in November-December this year. Out of the five states, the BJP is in power only in Madhya Pradesh and is running an intense campaign to oust the Congress government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and the BRS in Telangana.

