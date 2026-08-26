Amaravati, The agitating junior doctors said that they have called off their strike temporarily considering the best interests of patients and continuation of patient care. Andhra junior doctors temporarily call off strike, asks govt to respond to its demands

The Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association said it expected the government to respond to its demands and arrive at an amicable solution at the earliest.

JUDA said that the high court has asked them to call off the strike and continue patient services, while directing the state government to resolve the issues within two weeks.

The association said only the strike had been temporarily called off and its pursuit for justice would continue through alternative courses of action. If an amicable solution was not reached, it said it would explore other legal measures.

The High Court appreciated the efforts of doctors in managing healthcare in the state and acknowledged their genuine demands, JUDA said in a release late on Tuesday.

"The Divisional Bench of High Court of Andhra Pradesh instructed JUDA to call off strike and continue patient services and further directed the state government to resolve the issue within two weeks," it said.

The court also assured JUDA that it could approach the bench if its demands were not resolved within the stipulated two weeks , the association said.

Andhra Pradesh Health and Medical Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday said the government would take an appropriate decision after examining the stipend and other benefits provided to them in other states.

Junior doctors had mainly demanded an increase in stipend and opposed the proposed increase in the retirement age.

A Public Interest Litigation was filed by a social activist against the government and JUDA as respondents on August 24.

The first hearing took place without notice to JUDA and its representatives, following which the High Court directed the petitioner to issue notice to the association.

JUDA said it received the notice late on August 24 and represented itself before the High Court on August 25.

Following the court's directions, JUDA members met Minister Yadav and senior officials. The subsequent course of action was discussed and another round of talks has been scheduled for August 27.

JUDA said it had been demanding a stipend enhancement for interns, postgraduates, super-speciality postgraduates and senior residents with effect from January 1, 2026, strict adherence to National Medical Commission regulations for recruitment of non-medical faculty and opposing enhancement of the retirement age to 65 years.

The association said it had been submitting representations to government officials, including the health minister, since December 2025 seeking the stipend enhancement.

It said only verbal assurances were given during the representations, with no official written response.

An official strike notice was issued on July 21 stating that a phase-wise strike would begin from August 4. Following further pursuance by the Health Department, the strike was postponed by a week to provide the government additional time to resolve the issues.

As there were no written assurances or government order, JUDA initiated the phase-wise strike from August 10. Phase 0 involved attending all duties wearing black badges, while Phase I involved partial withdrawal of OPD and non-emergency services between 9 am and 1 pm from August 11.

Phase II began on August 12, involving complete withdrawal of all non-emergency services throughout the day, along with a relay hunger strike.

JUDA had proposed escalating to Phase III from August 17, involving complete withdrawal from services provided by interns, PGs, SS PGs and senior residents, including emergency and ICU services.

The association said only four discussions were held with government officials during the strike, on August 10, 11, 15 and 24, and all failed to result in a favourable solution.

JUDA said it was ready for negotiations and had agreed to reduce its demand for a 30 per cent stipend hike to 15 per cent.

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