Madhya Pradesh election results 2018: Congress leader Scindia says trends reflect people’s desire for change

With trends indicating that the Congress was ahead in the assembly polls in three Hindi heartland states, senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the figures reflected the people’s desire for a change.

According to initial rounds of counting, the Congress was ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan -- the three states where the BJP has been in power.

Scindia, who spearheaded the Congress campaign in Madhya Pradesh, said he was very confident that the Congress would form the government in the state.

Asked about posters being put up that Kamal Nath would be CM, Scindia said: “Lets not put the cart before the horse. Let us wait for the verdict.” He said the trends reflected the people’s desire for a change.

Scindia made the remarks after landing in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath also exuded confidence that it will form the government in Madhya Pradesh.

