MP election results 2023: Ministers Faggan Kulaste, Narottam Mishta and Cong's Jitu Patwari trailing

As the counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh is underway, some political stalwarts are trailing as per trends.



Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra is currently trailing in his constituency Datia as per the Election Commission website. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader is trailing by 2,243 votes in the second round of counting against Rajendra Bharti of Congress.



Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is currently trailing from Niwas by over 11,500 votes. The BJP leader is among the three Union ministers, the other being Narendra Tomar and Prahlad Patel, fielded by the BJP in the assembly election.



Congress leader Jitu Patwari is currently trailing from Rau. The former minister is behind by over 15,016 votes against Madhu Verma of the BJP.



Sanjay Shukla, the sitting MLA from Indore 1 is trailing by over 8,500 votes in the second round of counting. He is contesting against BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.



Leader of Opposition Govind Singh is currently trailing in Lahar by a narrow margin of 1,304 votes. He is pitted against Ambrish Sharma ‘Guddu’ of the BJP. Singh is a seven-term MLA and served as minister of cooperatives, parliamentary affairs and general administration in the previous government led by Kamal Nath.



As per the latest ECI trends, the BJP is set to sweep Madhya Pradesh with the saffron party is currently leading on 155 seats. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the win.



"PM Modi has “MP in his heart, MP has PM Modi in its heart,” Chouhan told reporters as the trends indicated a massive saffron sweep in the central state.



Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma denied there was anti-incumbency in the state. “There was no anti-incumbency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did immense work for SCs, STs. Our government worked for them. It is a blessing to PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas pledge," he said.





