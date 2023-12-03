MP 2023 Live: Chitrakoot, Raigaon (SC), Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan assembly updates
MP Results 2023 Live: Latest vote counting updates for Chitrakoot, Raigaon (SC), Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan constituencies.
Voting in Madhya Pradesh for the 230-member legislative assembly was held in a single phase on November 17. In the MP Election 2023, the state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22 per cent. Results will be announced on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
The Satna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh has six assembly constituencies – Chitrakoot, Raigaon (SC), Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan.
The counting of votes is underway. Here's the constituency-wise list:
|Constituency
|Leading candidate
|Party
|Chitrakoot
|–
|Raigaon (SC)
|–
|Satna
|Siddharth Kushwah
|INC
|Nagod
|–
|Maihar
|–
|Amarpatan
|–
|Rampur-Baghelan
|–
The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly is scheduled to end on January 6 2024. These are the sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Satna area:
|Constituency
|2018 sitting MLA
|Party
|Chitrakoot
|Neelanshu Chaturvedi
|INC
|Raigaon
|Jugul Kishor Bagri
|BJP
|Satna
|Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha
|INC
|Nagod
|Nagendra Singh
|BJP
|Maihar
|Narayan Tripathi
|BJP
|Amarpatan
|Ramkhelawan Patel
|BJP
|Rampur-Baghelan
|Vikram Singh (VIKKI)
|BJP
Check vote counting updates for Chitrakoot, Raigaon (SC), Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan constituencies below:
- Dec 03, 2023 08:15 AM IST
MP Election results 2023: Congress candidate leading in Satna
In early trends, Congresss's Siddharth Kushwah of the Indian National Congress is leading in the Satna seat.Dec 03, 2023 08:02 AM IST
MP election result 2023: Counting underway
Counting of seats has started in Madhya Pradesh. Follow all the latest updates from Satna area here.Dec 03, 2023 07:38 AM IST
Counting begins at 8 am
Counting of Satna area seats will begin at 8 am.
