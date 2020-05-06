e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh government to pay for education of poor children from Class 1 to PhD

Madhya Pradesh government to pay for education of poor children from Class 1 to PhD

The Sambal scheme was launched by Chouhan on Tuesday, and he announced that Rs 1,863 crore was transferred on the first day electronically.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 12:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced financial assistance to the poor under the Sambal scheme which he re-launched on Tuesday.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced financial assistance to the poor under the Sambal scheme which he re-launched on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday that the Madhya Pradesh government will bear the education expenses of children from poor families under the Sambal scheme. He further said that the BJP government in the state will pay for the children’s education from Class 1 to PhD.

“The Madhya Pradesh government will bear the cost of education for poor children from Class 1 to PhD under the Sambal scheme. The state government will also pay the fees of private colleges for higher education. The poor are requested to encourage their child to study,” Scindia said on Twitter.

 

He also said that the Sambal scheme is for all the underprivileged classes of the society, and that the previous Congress government had discontinued the scheme due to political grudge. “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan again started this scheme today,” Scindia said in another tweet, tagging Chouhan.

The scheme was launched by Chouhan on Tuesday, and he announced that Rs 1,863 crore was transferred on the first day electronically. He gave the details of the scheme on Instagram.

He also announced that the government is merging ‘Super 5000’ scheme with this under which the students from the underprivileged section, who score the highest marks in Class 12, will be given an additional amount of Rs 30,000.

“The Sambal scheme is starting in a new format today. Hope this will rid the poor of their problems, and make their lives easier,” Chouhan further said in the Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

आज 1863 हितग्राहियों के खाते में 41.29 करोड़ रुपए ई - भुगतान के माध्यम से ट्रांसफर कर #संबल_योजना को रिलॉन्च किया। संबल योजना हमारे गरीब भाई-बहनों के परिवारों को नया जीवन देने वाली योजना है। जन्म से पहले से लेकर ज़िन्दगी के बाद तक इस योजना का गरीब परिवारों को लाभ मिलेगा इस योजना में हम एक नई "सुपर 5000" योजना को जोड़ रहे हैं। संबल परिवारों के ऐसे 5000 बच्चे जो 12वीं में सबसे ज्यादा नंबर लाएंगे, उन्हें ₹30000 प्रोत्साहन राशि के रूप में अलग से दिए जाएंगे। #संबल_योजना आज से नये रूप में प्रारंभ हो रही है। मुझे विश्वास है कि यह मेरे गरीब बहनों-भाइयों को समस्याओं से निजात दिलाकर उनके जीवन को आसान बनाएगी।

A post shared by Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@chouhanshivrajsingh) on

The Sambal scheme was started by the BJP government in 2018, in its earlier tenure. Under the scheme, families below the poverty line and registered labourers of the unorganised sector from the state were provided electricity at cost of Rs 200 per month.

Around 1.8 crore people from the weaker sections of the society were covered under the scheme.

tags
top news
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
After Covid-19, US now battles murder hornets which threaten humans too
After Covid-19, US now battles murder hornets which threaten humans too
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper