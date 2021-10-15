Madhya Pradesh police bust adulterated petrol, diesel racket; 2 arrested

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in supplying adulterated petrol and diesel to fuel stations in Indore and adjoining districts, and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

According to Indore police, on Thursday they sealed one Shivam Industry at Pithampur Industrial Area, where oil for the purpose of adulterating petrol and diesel was being manufactured. Ingredients for this oil would come from Maharashtra and Gujarat, police said, adding they are trying to find out whether the ingredients were received from a refinery or private importers.

Superintendent of police, Indore, MC Jain said two accused — Chandra Prakash Pandey, manager at the factory and Suresh Kushwaha, a driver who used to transport the fuel to fuel stations — were arrested. “They had been supplying this concocted fuel at petrol pumps for the past four years and the demand had doubled in the past few months after the petrol prices crossed ₹100 per litre,” Jain said.

Owner Vijay Kumar Mundda, the owner of the fuel station is absconding, police said, adding it was an organised racket and many petrol pump owners were also part of it.

“The matter came to light after a vehicle owner filed an anonymous complain at Kishanganj police station that Munda Petrol Pump in the area was supplying sub-standard fuel. A joint team of police and food & civil supplies officials raided the petrol pump and took fuel samples, which were found to be adulterated,” another police officer said.

The officer added that Suresh Kushwaha was supplying fuel mixed with some chemical and his arrest led to Chandra Prakash Pandey, who took the lid off the whole operations.

Police said around 9,000 litre of petrol and 9,000 litre of diesel have been seized from the fuel station.

Indore deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Manish Kapuria said, “The adulteration caused loss of revenue to the state government as they used to mix 10,000 litre of petrol with 10,000 litre of chemical. In preparing the chemical, they used to spend equal amount of money as the petrol rate but would earn profit by tax evasion. They used to save ₹48 per litre on diesel and ₹43 per litre on petrol.”

Pandey reportedly told the police that they used to supply a mixture of hexane, fuel oil, C 09 and pentane, extracted from crude oil, to mix in petrol and Panol C (rubber process oil) to mix in diesel.

“The fuel they produced appeared like petrol and diesel,” the SP said.

“As the prices for fuel rose, the demand for this chemical fuel increased. Tankers from at least a dozen petrol pumps used to come to the factory for the fuel,” the SP said, adding that Mundda used to send a message containing tanker’s registration number, quantity and detail of the oil to the manager to supply the fake fuel.

He said the industry has a licence to manufacture flush oil and they used to purchase raw material from Maharashtra and Hazira in Gujarat. On Friday, police found details of four petrol pumps, three in Indore and one in Shahjapur, where they were supplying substandard fuel, police said.

Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Association president Ajay Singh said, “This is more than ₹10,000 crore scam and petrol pump owners are supplying adulterated fuel without any bill at ₹10 or ₹5 less than the notified price. Most of this fuel was sold in rural areas through local agents. A probe should be done as this industry was sealed 17 years ago after it was found to be supplying industrial diesel at fueling station. That was a scam worth ₹27,000 crore.”

Police said a first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 420 (fraud), 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act. Further investigation is on, police said.