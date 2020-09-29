e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh unveils elephant adoption scheme in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Madhya Pradesh unveils elephant adoption scheme in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

The elephants can be adopted for a day, week, month or a year.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 14:07 IST
Shruti Tomar
Shruti Tomar
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Elephants at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.
Elephants at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. (H PHOTO )
         

The Madhya Pradesh forest department has launched a scheme for wildlife lovers to adopt old and retired elephants which gave joyrides for at least five decades in Bandhavgarh Tiger reserve.

The elephants can be adopted for a day, week, month or a year.

In a first of its kind initiative by the state’s forest department, 74-year-old Gautam and 69-year-old Toofan- two elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve - are being given for adoption to wildlife lovers with 13 other ‘domesticated’ elephants, said a forest official on Tuesday.

The initiative has been taken to reconnect tourists and wildlife lovers with the elephants, which are popular among people for joy rides during sightseeing, while generating funds for their maintenance which has been hit hard due to the lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic in the state, said Alok Kumar, principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), wildlife.

Kumar said the wildlife conservators can adopt an elephant for Rs 500 for a day to Rs 1.50 lakh for a year to bear medical and food expenses on them.

“The wildlife lovers, who opt for monthly and yearly adoption plans, will get a chance to participate in elephant rejuvenation programme camp held annually in September at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. In the camp, which is a kind of holiday for elephants, people can feed the animals and spend time with them for better understanding about the elephants,” he said.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve field director Vincet Raheem said, “Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is the worst affected due to the intrusion of at least 35 wild elephants from Chhattisgarh. The visitors are concerned about the presence of wild elephants for more than a year but this adoption programme will enhance the connection with 15 special elephants and reduce their concern. This is more of public awareness for the animals especially in view of the presence of wild elephants in the area.”

Special training programmes are also being conducted in the reserve area for forest guards, guides and villagers on how to deal with wild elephants and how to pacify the animals without hurting them, said the official.

“The training programme will conclude in presence of experts before opening of the tiger reserve for tourists on October 1,” said Raheem.

tags
top news
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pakistan’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pakistan’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC to J-K on Iltija Mufti’s plea
‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC to J-K on Iltija Mufti’s plea
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
India opposes Pakistan’s move to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan
India opposes Pakistan’s move to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In