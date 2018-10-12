Madras HC orders CBI probe into corruption charges against Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

The Madras high court on Friday ordered a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in the award of multi-crore road contracts by the Tamil Nadu highways department, held by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

The order, by a single judge bench headed by justice A D Jagadish Chandira, came three days after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) gave a clean chit to the CM.

The court said the DVAC probe had failed to satisfy it.

“The DVAC should submit the case diary and files to CBI within a week. The CBI should probe the case within a month. If there is any prima facie against the CM, it should file FIR,” it directed.

Earlier, DMK counsel N R Elango argued that the petitioner had lost faith with the DVAC’s probe as it had acted in favour of CM.

The case was filed by DMK’s organising secretary and Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi, who said that the CM had abused his powers in awarding five major road contracts worth Rs 3,500 crore to his close relatives and benamis.

DMK president M K Stalin welcomed the judgement and demanded that the CM Palaniswami step down.

“It is not a fair thing for a CM to face a CBI probe. Edappadi Palaniswami should resign from his CM’s post. If the CM is not coming forward to resign, the governor should dismiss the CM,” Stalin told reporters.

