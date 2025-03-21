Mumbai, A magisterial inquiry into the custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi in Parbhani district last year has concluded that police were responsible for it, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has said. Magisterial probe holds cops responsible for custodial death of Parbhani protester

MSHRC, which is hearing complaints concerning Suryawanshi’s death, on March 20 issued notices to the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, home department, additional director general of police CID , and the deputy superintendent of police Parbhani, seeking their reports in the matter.

Suryavanshi, 35, died at a state-run hospital in Parbhani on December 15 while in judicial custody, days after he was arrested in connection with violence in the city over the desecration of a glass-encased replica of the Constitution. Police had said Suryavanshi died after taking ill.

The Commission said it had clubbed multiple complaints concerning the incident to “avoid conflicting orders”.

During the hearing on March 20, the MSHRC said it had received a box containing the report of the magisterial inquiry into the custodial death of Suryawanshi. The report has three volumes, running into 451 pages.

“Perusal of the report of the magisterial inquiry shows that the judicial magistrate has concluded that Suryawanshi was assaulted at Nava Mondha, Police Station in Parbhani,” the Commission noted.

According to the magistrate, Parbhani police officials named in his report are responsible for the custodial death of Suryawanshi, it added.

The Commission then issued notices to the state government and police officials, seeking their reports on the matter.

The reports may also contain remedial steps taken in the matter and the compensation, if any, quantified by the state in the matter, it said.

Further, MSHRC stated that the report of additional director general and Prabhani superintendent of police must contain the progress of inquiry into the accidental death case and consequent registration of the crime in the matter.

The MSHRC has also issued notice to all the police officials named in the report, granting them an opportunity to be heard.

The matter will be next heard on June 23.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.