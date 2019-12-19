Magisterial probe ordered into AMU’s Sunday violence

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:46 IST

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into Sunday’s clash between the students and the police at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests that saw stone-pelting by anti-social elements followed by police lathi-charge resulting in injuries to students and cops. Additional district magistrate (finance) Vidhan Jaiswal will probe the incident and submit the report within a month.

Schools were closed on Wednesday and Internet services remained suspended for the third straight day in the city. There were complaints of disruption in the local cable network, which was denied by the authorities.

Sporadic protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were held in pockets but the administration and the police stopped the protestors, who submitted memorandums to the cops.

“ADM finance Vidhan Jaiswal will conduct the magisterial inquiry. He would look into all aspects related to violence on AMU campus on Sunday night,” said DM Aligarh CB Singh.

The violence broke out when miscreants joined AMU students’ protest against alleged police brutality on Jamia Millia Islamia University students in Delhi the same day.

Uttar Pradesh police claims the protestors pelted stones and glass bottles leading to injuries to around 17 cops. The students say they were lathi-charged and teargassed while their vehicles on the premises were damaged by cops who didn’t show restraint.

The AMU hostels were vacated after the clash and most students had been sent home by the varsity. The situation has remained calm yet tense ever since.

Shops opened for business in most parts of the city on Wednesday along with offices and courts.

CB Singh said schools will remain closed on Thursday and Friday and a decision about restoration of the Internet would be taken after a discussion with the higher authorities.

Meanwhile, the Aligarh Muslim University Teachers Association (AMUTA) reiterated the demand for a judicial inquiry into the campus violence.