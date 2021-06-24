Maharashtra betters its record of highest single-day vaccinations with over 600k jabs

Maharashtra on Wednesday inoculated 607,407 people, its highest single-day Covid vaccination tally since the drive began in January this year. A day ago, on Tuesday, the state had carried out 552,921 vaccinations on Tuesday, which is now the second-highest tally to date.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, state health department, attributed the achievement to the district teams. “We have bettered the performance of yesterday, and have administered the highest-ever number of Covid vaccination doses in a single day in the state,” said Vyas.

The state recorded 10,066 new Covid-19 cases, and Mumbai recorded 864 cases on Wednesday. The state case tally now stands at 5,997,587.

There were 241,801 tests done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries was 11,032.

There are currently 121,859 active cases across the state of which Mumbai tops with 18,711 followed by Pune with 17,378 active cases.

The death toll has now reached 119,303 with Pune leading with 16,379 fatalities followed by Mumbai with 15,338.

Dr Amin Kaba, who works in several private hospitals in Mumbai, said a speedy vaccination drive was the key to control the virus. “We will be able to contain this virus by vaccinating the majority of the population,” said Dr Kaba.