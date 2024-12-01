Maha oath on Dec 5, Sena insists on home portfolio

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get the Maharashtra chief minister’s post and the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 5, Mahayuti coalition leaders announced on Saturday, triggering yet more disapproval from the Shiv Sena over the “unilateral” nature of the announcement. Devendra Fadnavis, former deputy CM of Maharashtra, with actor Amir Khan at the State of Bharatiya Jain Sanghat Samamel. (HT Photo)

“During the meeting in Delhi, it was decided that Mahayuti will form the government with the CM from the BJP and the remaining two parties will have DCMs (deputy chief ministers),” Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar said, adding, “This is not the first time there has been a delay... If you remember, in 1999, one month was taken for government formation.”

Hours earlier, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule independently announced that the oath-taking ceremony would take place at 5pm at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

The announcement, made over X, triggered unease within the Shiv Sena. “Leaders of all three parties — Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar — should have announced this together. The BJP may have consulted the CM before announcing venue and date,” Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said. He then staked claim to a crucial portfolio: “The Mahayuti must give the home department to Shiv Sena if the chief ministership goes to BJP.”

In the earlier government, the home department was with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis when Shinde was chief minister. Bawankule responded by saying such matters shouldn’t be discussed publicly, highlighting growing friction within the alliance.

The sparring over portfolios comes as caretaker chief minister Shinde remains in his village Dare in Satara, where he retreated on Friday citing health issues. While Shinde had earlier announced that Prime Minister Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah’s decision would be acceptable to him and his party, the BJP’s offer of deputy chief minister’s post has reportedly met resistance, with Shinde’s camp insisting on controlling the home department, leaders aware of the matter told HT on Friday.

His doctor told media on Saturday that Shinde had fever, throat infection and cold, requiring intravenous medication. The CM’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde said no discussions were held on Saturday as the CM was away and would return on Sunday. Deputy CM Pawar said Shinde had taken two days off as there wasn’t much work in the caretaker government.

Earlier on Saturday prior to the oath-taking ceremony date being announced by the state BJP chief, Shiv Sena’s Shirsat said: “According to me, whenever Eknath Shinde thinks that he needs some time to think he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he will take a big decision. It can be anything, a political decision.... Everything will be cleared by Monday evening.” he told ANI.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party has already stated that Fadnavis was acceptable to it as chief minister. While the simple majority figure in the 288-member House is 145, the BJP alone bagged 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 and the NCP with 41 seats.

But the government formation was delayed as the alliance failed to evolve a consensus on who would be the chief minister, and how the ministries and departments will be carved up between the three allies

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde met party president JP Nadda. According to party functionaries, who asked not to be named, the leadership is assessing the chief ministerial pick, particularly amid concerns about replacing a Maratha chief minister with a Brahmin leader (Fadnavis). The party leadership is also getting views of BJP leaders from the state on cabinet formation.

The BJP has planned a grand swearing-in ceremony with Modi, Shah, top leaders and chief ministers of the ruling NDA coalition in attendance. Several locations including the Wankhede stadium, Brabourne Stadium, Mahalaxmi Race course and Shivaji Park were considered but were either unavailable due to ongoing events or found unsuitable. Finally, Azad Maidan was chosen.

The administration has begun preparations for the new government. The winter session of the state legislature is likely to be held in Nagpur from December 16 to 24, with the legislature secretariat, Nagpur collectorate, city police and local public works department starting preparations.

Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut claimed Shinde was “deeply upset” about losing the chief minister’s post. “He is mentally and physically disturbed. He was made chief minister in 2022 only because he split the Shiv Sena,” Raut said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said government formation was delayed because the ruling Mahayuti parties never thought they will come to power again. Thackeray, speaking hours before the announcement of the swearing-in date, asked why there were no celebrations after the “monstrous” victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

“When the Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed (after the 2019 elections), President’s rule was imposed. This time no one has staked claim to form the government, yet there is no President’s rule,” said Thackeray, a former chief minister.