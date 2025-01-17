Mahakumbh 2025: Prohibitory orders issued till Feb 28 to safeguard law and order

The additional commissioner of police in Prayagraj on Friday announced that prohibitory orders will be in place during the period of the Mahakumbh Mela to prevent any potential disruption of law and order in the area. The prohibitory orders will be imposed from January 16 to February 28. (REUTERS)

The prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will be imposed from January 16 to February 28. Due to the urgency of the matter, the order was passed without giving notice to any other stakeholders, reported ANI.

The order was passed to take into account the Mahakumbh as well as other overlapping festivities such as Republic Day, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Maghi Purnima, Valentine's Day, Shab-e-Barat, Mahashivratri, as well as various competitive examinations.

In the official statement quoted by ANI, the ACP states, "In view of the communal sensitivity of the district, on the basis of information received from reliable sources, I am convinced that there is a possibility of anti-social elements causing disruption in law and order of the district. In view of the said festivals, there is an urgent need to maintain peace."

The statement also emphasised the importance of the prohibitory orders to “stop all efforts of anti-social elements in the public interest” and ensure that festivities for various religions and competitive exams are conducted safely and peacefully.

The following restrictions apply under the order