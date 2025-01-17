Mahakumbh 2025: Prohibitory orders issued till Feb 28 to safeguard law and order
The prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will be imposed from January 16 to February 28.
The additional commissioner of police in Prayagraj on Friday announced that prohibitory orders will be in place during the period of the Mahakumbh Mela to prevent any potential disruption of law and order in the area.
The prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will be imposed from January 16 to February 28. Due to the urgency of the matter, the order was passed without giving notice to any other stakeholders, reported ANI.
The order was passed to take into account the Mahakumbh as well as other overlapping festivities such as Republic Day, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Maghi Purnima, Valentine's Day, Shab-e-Barat, Mahashivratri, as well as various competitive examinations.
In the official statement quoted by ANI, the ACP states, "In view of the communal sensitivity of the district, on the basis of information received from reliable sources, I am convinced that there is a possibility of anti-social elements causing disruption in law and order of the district. In view of the said festivals, there is an urgent need to maintain peace."
The statement also emphasised the importance of the prohibitory orders to “stop all efforts of anti-social elements in the public interest” and ensure that festivities for various religions and competitive exams are conducted safely and peacefully.
The following restrictions apply under the order
- No event, procession, fast, demonstration etc can be organised without permission from the relevant authorities. Blocking roads, instigating, or publicising such events without prior permission are not allowed as well.
- No person, organisation or group of persons will stage a protest anywhere other than the designated protest site (near Patthar Church) located at the Police Chowki dharna site, Civil Lines Police Station in the district.
- No drones can be used in the area without prior permission, apart from drones used for police and administrative work.
- No person within the Prayagraj commissionerate limits can carry a lathi, danda, axe, stick and any type of lethal weapon or firearm. Exceptions are sticks carried by the handicapped and elderly, as well as Sikh individuals carrying a kirpan. Police and administrative employees are also exempt.
- Provocative speeches or the distribution of advertisements/pamphlets that can hurt the sentiments of a person or community are prohibited.
- No person shall spread rumours, misleading, provocative or sensitive posts, articles, photographs etc. through social media or any other medium which may lead to a breach of peace or hurt the religious feelings of any other community.
- No person shall sell, play or display any such audio/video cassettes and CDs which may confuse or create tension among the general public.
- No person shall cause any damage of any kind to any private or government property.
- People are prohibited from forcibly closing any industrial, or commercial establishments and shops. No disturbance should be caused to the functioning of government offices, factories and mills or in the movement and distribution of essential commodities.
- No person shall stop the buses and other vehicles of U.P.R.S.P.N. from plying or damaging any other vehicles.
- No person shall cause obstructions in a public place or disrupt traffic.